Saskatchewan reports the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per day for more than 2 months





Saskatchewan Reported 116 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Sunday cases have the lowest number of daily cases seen by the state in more than two months. Of the new cases, 41 are in Saskatoon, 18 in the Central East Zone, 17 in the Regina, 11 in the North Central Zone, 7 in the Far Northwest and Northwest Zones, and 5 in the South Zones. The west and southeast zones, two in the central west zone, and one in the far northeast and south central zones, respectively. Saskatchewan last saw such daily figures on March 18, when authorities recorded the same numbers. The 7-day average of new cases is currently 152, and 12.4 new cases per 100,000 are calculated. To date, there have been a total of 45,605 cases in Saskatchewan. Currently 1,662 are considered active. The story continues under the ad read more: Saskatchewan Health Extends Waiting Time for Vaccinated Individuals Recovered with COVID-19 The state reported one virus-related death on Sunday. People over 80 years old from the southeast zone. Trend story US CDC investigating heart inflammation in some adolescents after COVID-19 vaccination

Experts say Canada may see a resurgence of COVID-19 despite full vaccination 124 people have been hospitalized, 27 of whom are receiving intensive care. No new Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) strains have been reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday. In total, there are 5,431 variants of concern identified by the Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing. Of these, 5,273 is B.1.1.7 (UK), 124 is P.1 (Brazil), 24 is B.1.617 (India), and 10 is B.1.351 (SA). read more: COVID-19: Expanding Second Vaccine Reservation Qualification Since the state’s last report on Friday, state-wide health care workers have administered an additional 11,004 COVID-19 vaccines. 656,388 shots were given, including the first and second doses. 69% of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 30 receive the first dose, and 62% of residents over the age of 18 also receive the first dose.















1:33

SHA will start administration of COVID-19 vaccine in elementary school and high school in June





SHA will start administration of COVID-19 vaccine in elementary school and high school in June

