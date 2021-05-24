



World Schizophrenia Day 2021: Learn about Disorders, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment | Photo Provider: Pixabay & nbsp Main highlights May 24th is observed as World Schizophrenia Day Schizophrenia affects about 20 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization According to one study, about 69 percent of people suffering from schizophrenia do not receive proper care. New Delhi: May 24th will be observed as World Schizophrenia Day. According to a report published in the Annual Review of Clinical Psychology “Excessive early mortality in schizophrenia”Patients suffering from schizophrenia are at increased risk of developing infections, cardiovascular disease, and other preventable problems compared to the general population. This increases the risk of death 2-3 times. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of disability and to inform and educate people about the challenges facing patients. Schizophrenia-Symptomatology and Causes The cause of schizophrenia has not yet been identified. So far, suspected causes include environmental, genetic and psychological factors. Chemical imbalances in the brain may also be the cause. Studies published in Human Molecular Genetics “BDNF overexpression prevents cognitive impairment induced by the interaction of adolescent cannabis exposure and host sensitivity.” It has been suggested that drugs such as cannabis and drug use may be responsible for the development of schizophrenia. Symptomatology of schizophrenia impairs one’s mental state to the extent that it affects emotions, perceptions of reality, behavior, and thinking processes. The common symptoms of schizophrenia are: Chaotic behavior

Voice impairment

Social disconnection

Self-neglect

I can’t communicate

The appearance changes

Unstable emotions

Hallucinations

confusion

Delusion Schizophrenia-Treatment and Management Since there is no cure for schizophrenia, treatment involves working to contain the symptoms to relieve them and prevent them from getting worse. Common treatments for schizophrenia include counseling, coordination of special care, and antipsychotics.

Most people who suffer from chronic schizophrenia may not be able to get treatment for it. This is primarily a concern for low and middle income countries. Being a mental illness, there is a stigma associated with it. As a community, we need to educate and inform people about disabilities, make them available for medication and treatment, and work towards eliminating discriminatory factors. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

