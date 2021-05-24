WeldWerks Brewing Co. Offers Free Pints ​​for Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination – The Denver Post

Take a shot and go out with a beer.

That was Saturday’s Weld Werks Brewing Co. creed. The brewery hosted a free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to make it easier for community members to get shots.

Adults over the age of 18 who attended the event had the opportunity to enjoy a one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a free pint allowed by their age while waiting for a 15-minute observation period.

Those who took shots at the on-site clinic under a large white tent built in the brewery parking lot at 508 8th St., and who presented evidence of vaccination, are the brewery’s flagship. Received a limited edition can of Juicy Bit India Pale Ale.

“I came out and wanted to say’hello’, so I brought a few glasses of beer,” Weld County Commissioner Scott James jokingly said. “The county commissioner rarely leaves something good.”

The custom label says “I Got Vaccinated” and a note from the brewery staff thanking those who took the time to vaccinate.

“Play your role in helping stop the COVID-19 epidemic, whether you did it yourself, your family, your community, or just for free beer. I just want to say “Thank you.”

Neil Fisher, co-founder and head of brewing at WeldWerks, had the idea of ​​hosting a clinic to make vaccines accessible to members of the community.

“We talked about this for a long time. We found that the appointments were unused and that vaccinations across the state were declining overall. We were trying to say anything. No, I’m just trying to find a way to make this a little more accessible, “Fisher explained. “I thought I would be creative with hand sanitizers like last year and said,’What can I do?’ Not everything can be changed, but making vaccination a fun environment. It’s definitely more fun than doing it in the clinic. ”

The brewery organized the event in partnership with the Weld County Health Department.

The Shot and Beer Clinic was held at 1:30 pm in a line of enthusiastic and excited people. By 2:00 pm, clinic nurses and volunteers shot 31 vaccines into their arms and the brewery provided 31 free beers to happy patients.

“Many people like the fact that it’s a single dose,” said clinic volunteer Margaret Trujillo. “They get their shots and their drinks, and they’re okay to go.”

For those who were a little nervous to take shots, the brewery had sofas, dark lighting, and another area with privacy within their building.

The WeldWerks clinic is not the only non-traditional COVID clinic planned to be hosted by the health sector.

According to environmental health experts at the Weld County Health Department, the department will be armed and fire bullets at the first Friday of 2021 fest this Friday.

Nurses and medical volunteers are outside the Downtown Development Bureau office, 802 9th St, for those who wish to be vaccinated. It will be installed from 6 pm to 10 pm.

“We are very excited. We will have our tents and it will be a closed place for people to vaccinate,” Urlik said. “Then on May 29th, we’re doing a 12-15 year old Pfizer at the Greeley Wreck Center. We’re just out there and trying to reach out to the people where they are. is.”

If you miss Saturday’s clinic at WeldWerks, you’ll still get a limited edition “I Got Vaccinated” can of juicy bit cans to the end.

All you have to do is bring the completed vaccine card to the brewery and the staff will hand you a pint and take it home.

“It’s a gratitude to the community as a business,” Fisher said. “We are committed to using all the resources we need to keep the pandemic down.”

For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co., please visit www.weldwerks.com.

For more information on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offered around Greeley, Windsor, Evans, and Weld County, please visit: www.weldgov.com..