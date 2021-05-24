There is no link between milk and increased cholesterol, according to a new study of 2 million people





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

Regular milk intake is not associated with elevated cholesterol levels, according to a new study. Published in International Journal of Obesity Three large census studies found that people who drank large amounts of milk on a regular basis had higher BMI levels than those who drank non-milk, but had lower levels of both good and bad cholesterol. I understand.Further analysis of other large studies also suggests that people who consume milk on a regular basis have a 14% lower risk of coronary heart. disease.. The team took a genetic approach to milk consumption by examining mutations in the lactase gene associated with the digestion of lactose, known as lactose. This study found that having a genetic variation that allows people to digest lactose is a good way to identify people who have consumed higher levels of milk. Professor Vimal Karani, a professor of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics at the University of Reading, said: “Among the participants we had genetic variation associated with higher milk intake, they had higher BMI, body fat, but importantly, good and bad cholesterol levels. Turned out to be low. change The risk of coronary heart disease was significantly lower. All of this suggests that reducing milk intake may not be necessary to prevent cardiovascular disease. “ The new study was carried out following some of the contradictory studies previously investigated. Causal relationship Between high dairy intake and cardiometabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes. To account for discrepancies in sampling size, ethnicity, and other factors, the team performed a meta-analysis of data from up to 1.9 million people and used a genetic approach to avoid confounding. Data from the UK biobank shows that people with lactase Genetic variation Because the risk of type 2 diabetes is 11% lower, the study found that there was a strong link between increased milk intake and increased likelihood of diabetes, or related properties such as glucose and inflammatory biomarkers. It is not suggested that there is any evidence. Professor Karani said: “This study does show that milk consumption is not an important issue for the risk of cardiovascular disease, despite a slight increase in BMI and body fat among milk drinkers. What we are paying attention to in the study remains unclear whether it is fat. The content of dairy products that contributes to the reduction. cholesterol Level or it is due to unknown’milk factor'”. The genetic risk of heart disease may be due to low omega 3 linked biomarkers For more information:

Karani Santhanakrishnan Vimaleswaran et al, Evidence of a Causal Relationship between Milk Intake and Outcomes of Cardiovascular Metabolic Disorders Using a 2-Sample Mendelian Randomized Analysis of Up to 1,904,220 People International Journal of Obesity (2021). Karani Santhanakrishnan Vimaleswaran et al, Evidence of a Causal Relationship between Milk Intake and Outcomes of Cardiovascular Metabolic Disorders Using a 2-Sample Mendelian Randomized Analysis of Up to 1,904,220 People(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41366-021-00841-2 Provided by

University of Reading





