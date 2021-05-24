Covid-19 management in India has prescribing issues

The proliferation of cases of Covid treatment-related disorders such as mucormycosis raises questions about the combination of reusable and drugs recommended by Indian healthcare professionals as a universal solution.

Researchers, practitioners, and citizens have been discussing on social media whether over-prescribing drugs is responsible for the increase in illness in Covid patients. If steroid abuse is responsible for the increased number of cases of zygomycosis (also known as black fungus), a jury has not yet appeared, Experts have warned against excessive use of steroids.

Many of the COVID deaths in India of young people who should have recovered well. I am begging Indian doctors to reduce the use of steroids. Please. Steroids are only useful after the patient becomes hypoxic.Harmful if given early or given too much — Vincent Rajkumar (@VincentRK) May 14, 2021

“High doses of steroids and long-term administration of steroids can cause secondary infections with keratin, drug-resistant Candida, and drug-resistant bacteria. In addition, muscle weakness and hyperglycemia, etc. “There are various problems,” said S Vincent Rajkumar, a professor at May York Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center based in the United States.

Rajkumar is an expert on steroids like dexamethasone.his Early studies on low-dose dexamethasone showed better short-term For myeloma, overall survival is long and less toxic than high doses of steroids. “I learned how to build a career with dexamethasone and save lives at low doses. It’s really a double-edged sword, and if used carelessly, it can do a lot of harm,” he adds. I will.

Indian authorities have also warned against improper use of steroids in the treatment of Covid. “When doses are given in an unreasonable way, steroids begin to have an adverse effect instead of helping patients,” Dr. VK Paul, a member of NITIA ayog, told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

reference: When do you use remdesivir and ivermectin?Indian Covid Treatment Protocol and Expert Opinion

However, steroids are just one of the widespread and desolate problems.

From the beginning of the diagnosis, patients often receive a comprehensive prescription that combines antibiotics such as azithromycin, doxycycline, the anthelmintic ivermectin, and the antiviral remdecibir with zinc supplements. The results of some large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) show little benefit from these drugs.

Unproven and routinely unrecommended treatments for COVID-19: o Ivermectin

o Azithromycin

Baricitinib

o Bevacizumab

o Convalescent plasma

o Doxycycline

Favipiravir

o fluvoxamine

o Hydroxychloroquine

o Itolizumab

o Interferon Alpha-2b

o 2-DG -Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) May 18, 2021

For example, azithromycin has proven ineffective in treating Covid during large clinical trials. Overall 176 hospitals in the UK.. Similarly, another study conducted by the University of Oxford found no benefit from both the antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline.

“Both of these are important findings that reduce the use of antibiotics that are ineffective against the disease. Professor Richard Hobbes, Head of Oxford’s Nafield Primary Care Health Sciences Division and co-leader of the” Principal “trial. Said after the end of January: Nevertheless, these antibiotics continue to be widely prescribed during Covid treatment.

#SOS Gurgaron I'm looking for a hospital bed with nursing assistance in Gurgaon or Home IV. Also, dosing (azithromycin, medrol / wisolon / prednisone, remidesiver)

Age: 61 years old

CT scan: 14/25

Attendant’s name:

Piyush and Pallavi Sharma

Contact number: + 91-9654257791 -Advaita Kala (dAdvaitaKala) April 28, 2021

My friend’s grandfather (81, covid +) has respiratory distress syndrome. He needs Doxy 100 as soon as possible. Location Durgapur, West Bengal. Do you have a lead?#SOSDurgapur #SOS -Eshan Sharma (@iameshansharma_) May 4, 2021

Remdesivir is widely prescribed in India for inpatient Covid patients and often gives the impression that the drug has proven to be effective in treating patients.

Clinical trials conducted to date have not provided sufficient evidence that antiviral drugs reduce mortality or mechanical ventilation in critically ill Covid patients. Due to the lack of clinical trial data to support remdesivir, WHO has issued conditional recommendations for drug use in Covid’s cases.

Before shooting the next SOS #Remdesivir Tweet, you need to hear this. Last week I asked WHO leaders if they had global data to support the drug. pic.twitter.com/8gZ5yvwsqL –Ankiit Koomar (@AnkiitKoomar) April 19, 2021

In the case of ivermectin, the available data also do not provide sufficient evidence of its effectiveness in the treatment of Covid.World Health Organization (WHO) Published recommendations for general use of antiparasitic drugs He recommended that it be used only in clinical trials.

U.S. regulators Published public recommendations for the use of drugs in the treatment of Covid.

Zinc is often considered a harmless and important mineral and is also widely prescribed to Covid patients in India. However, the effectiveness of zinc in the treatment of Covid has been poorly proven.

result Published from a previous clinical trial of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) No evidence of its benefits was found.Also the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US government agency I advise you to oppose the above zinc supplementation Normal dietary restrictions outside of clinical trial settings. Meanwhile, some experts are calling for an investigation into the role of “widespread use of zinc supplements” in the recent increase in black ear cases.

Is Zinc Supplements Due to “Black Bacteria”? (This is an interesting hypothesis, not an assertion.) See the thread for a summary of the 1996 and 2013 treatises.

Fact: Fungi eat zinc.

Mammalian cells try to escape the invasion of the fungus by “starving” it by hiding the zinc fungus. 1/9 -Rajeev Jayadevan (aRajeevJayadevan) May 22, 2021

Former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan shared a Twitter thread on Sunday.. Based on data provided by Professor Pandey of HOD Medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) in Indore, he claimed that “there are factors other than steroid use and diabetes (in the case of black bacterium)”. ..

The data suggested that of the 210 patients with Mukollosis in MGMMC, antibiotics were used in 100% of patients, steroids were used in 86% of cases, and 52% received oxygen support.

About 21% of patients are not diabetic, 36% are treated at home and 52% are on oxygen. The patient’s zinc status was not checked in the data.

Institutional integrity and ethical questions

In early 2020, when the coronavirus epidemic first occurred outside China, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was advertised as one of the possible treatments for the disease.

Approved by former US President Donald Trump, the drug has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States. But even Trump’s consistent support did not stop US regulators from stopping the drug as soon as evidence generated from large clinical trials became available.

Trial in the United States, In the same way As the UK, it made it clear that HCQ did not benefit Against Covid. These randomized controlled trials (RCTs), which are considered the gold standard for evidence-based medicine, A panel of WHO experts issuing “strong recommendations” for its use.

But it did not stop the support of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) Of medicine. Media reports may have pushed down HCQ prescribing in general practice, but it continues to be covered in official government clinical guidance.

May 17th edition, It is categorized in the “May Do” section, which HCQ also describes as one of the “low-evidence-based treatments”. Experts continue to question the scientific and institutional approaches behind it.

One person will die again.

Colchicine does not work for # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)

Also, do not use hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, doxycycline, high-dose vitamins, or plasma therapy.

Remdesivir’s suspicious role

Limited role of tocilizumab

Newly published data not found #DRDO Another 2-DG https://t.co/Blrb7hbMnM — Dr. Ambrish Mithal (@DrAmbrishMithal) May 19, 2021

Ambiguity of urgent approval

The lack of clarity of India’s urgent approval is another concern. In the United States, an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA is linked to mandatory Phase 3 clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies under specific time frames and evidence-based reviews by regulators.

However, there is no law in India that defines the term “emergency use”. Often used in government press releases.

reference: Does India’s Trial and Error Approach to Fight Mutant Coronavirus Need Course Modification?

International medical journals raise questions

India’s institutional response during the second wave has been questioned by several international medical journals. The February 10th edition of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) said“India’s slow-moving treatment guidelines are misleading and harmful to patients.”

Lancet “Implementation of public health measures centered on science.” Nature has published an article questioning the use of unproven Covid Indian medicine.

In the absence of proven treatment during a pandemic, physicians are expected to carefully prescribe off-label use. Still, experts warn that treatment rewards should be based on the “risk-to-reward” principle, which must outweigh the risks.

“The lack of effective treatment options is not an excuse to provide” something “of uncertain efficacy. The desperate era caused by the ongoing pandemic does not justify the relaxation of scientific rigor. Au-contraire, they seek the highest and strictest scientific and ethical standards, “said Dr. SP Kalantri and Sahaj Rathi. A paper published in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics.

Dr. SP Calantry is a professor of medicine and medical director at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (MGIMS) in Sevagram, and Sahajirati is a visiting consultant at MGIMS.

