World Schizophrenia Day will be celebrated on May 24th to raise awareness of disability and educate people about the challenges facing patients.
Global Schizophrenia 2021: Signs, Symptomatology, Causes, etc.
Mental health is an integral and integral part of overall health, as humans are not considered to be perfectly healthy without mental health. It’s more than having no mental illness. Schizophrenia is one of the most serious mental disorders that affect a patient’s daily life.
May 24th was declared as World Schizophrenia Day in honor of Dr. Philippe Pinel of France. He has emerged as one of the key personalities in providing healing and human care to mentally ill people.
The purpose of this day is to inform and educate people about the challenges facing schizophrenic patients.
Scale and impact of schizophrenia
According to the WHO, schizophrenia affects 20 million people worldwide, which generally begins early among men. Schizophrenia is associated with significant disability and can affect educational and occupational performance. People with schizophrenia are two to three times more likely to die at a young age than the average population. It is associated with physical illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and infectious diseases.
Symptomatology of schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder characterized by distortions of thought, perception, emotion, language, self-sensation, and behavior.
Here are some common experiences:
- Hallucination: Hearing, seeing, and feeling things that aren’t there.
- Delusion: Corrected false beliefs and suspicions that were not shared with others in that person’s culture and were firmly held even when there was evidence of opposition.
- Abnormal behavior: Chaotic behaviors such as roaming, muttering, laughing, strange appearances, self-neglect, and seemingly careless.
- Confused speech: Inconsistent or irrelevant speeches; and / or
- Emotional disturbance: Significant indifference or disconnection between the reported emotions and the observed ones such as facial expressions and body language.
Causes of schizophrenia
The study was unable to recognize a single factor.It is believed that the interaction of genes with various environmental factors can cause schizophrenia.
Psychosocial factors can also contribute to schizophrenia
Treatment of schizophrenia
Appropriate medical and psychosocial support is effective in treating schizophrenia. However, most people with chronic schizophrenia cannot be treated.
Traditional mental hospitals are not effective in treating people with mental illness. Expanding and accelerating efforts to transfer care from mental health institutions to the community is paramount. It is also essential to involve the entire family and community. Some examples of low- and middle-income countries where care is provided to people suffering from severe mental illness with the help of primary health care systems are Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, India, Iran, Pakistan, and the United Republic of Tanzania. ..
