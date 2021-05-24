Angry Physicians in the Age of Epigenetics / vaidyas and Evidence-Based Science

Recently, thanks to WhatsApp, it is impossible to escape medical, sorry but symptomatic advice early in the morning.

Today, I tell Dr. Umesh that the DRDO drug is not for Covid, but an “anti-cancer drug” (which is not really the case because the correlation is established but may not be the cause). I warn you that you are a doctor. Claims the fame of seeing mucormycosis advise me not to smell the fruit as it contains a “deadly black fungus” (the spores around us in the environment) Yes, more so in hot and humid tropical countries) like India, and haven’t wiped us out yet).

It is clear that doctors are now not only virologists, microbiologists and epidemiologists, but also guardians of evidence-based science (they believe that the field of knowledge has exclusive rights). ). Therefore, they are particularly angry with “wrong information”. By non-doctor.

I think doctors have the right to get angry because they have had two years of physical hardship and the horrifying experience of many doctors dying on duty.

Someone in other treatment departments criticized them today because I don’t know that Vaidya and homeopathy are dead while trying to treat a hearty patient (doctors have died in the thousands). If so, it is clear that homeopathic fraternity will erupt.

I admit that I am furious with the rights of doctors, but in the process I feel that they have abandoned the very spirit that made it possible to make allopathy a science.

What Covid should teach allopathies is the drawback of evidence-based methods when applied in a limited way, so instead of getting angry with other holistic methods like Ayurveda, they trust. You need to start the process of expanding the scope of the process.

Looking at the simple difference between allopathies and Ayurveda from a physician’s point of view, he gained an understanding of the causes and consequences of his methods, diagnoses, and drugs established and “proven” using clinical trials. Imagine representing it. It’s just a huge jumbo, as it’s large and he speculates that Ayurveda has heard little about the unverified treatments offered without rigorous testing.

I haven’t commented on what doctors think of Ayurveda, but from my point of view, there is another difference between allopathy and Ayurveda, which is a different treatment for each person.

Allopathy uses an “evidence-based” method, so everyone has one treatment. If an Indian teenager or American veteran has a body temperature above 99F, taking paracetamol in clinical trials “proves” that what is known to be a “disease” called fever is “cured”. Both take paracetamol because they are.

On the other hand, when treated with real Vidia (not destroyed by BAMS), he is evaluated based on his “prakriti” and, as Ayurveda understands, a “system” rather than an increase in temperature. Will be treated for imbalances. It becomes the human body.

The reason Alopathy does what it does is its power and weakness, as does Ayurveda.

Allopathy breaks down the problems of the human body in a series of symptoms and uses a general differential diagnosis model, so it is too narrow to lose the whole picture of the body, a phenomenon that appears in various dimensions. ..

Ayurveda today did the exact opposite because it lost its traditional continuity, lost most of its understanding of the big picture, and struggled to find the big picture by putting together a bit of evidence from allopathy. ..

The Indian Medical Association and AYUSH may mess up maintaining a (mainly economical) territory in the “treatment” of patients, but thanks to covid, the current picture is overlooked. Allopathy is awakening to its limits and embracing the need to learn from other perspectives towards healthcare.

What Covid pushed forward is the undeniable fact that every human body reacts differently to illness.

It’s the percentages and probabilities that allopathy looks like in the big picture, but I’m not sure that this data analysis doesn’t really help in treating the real person.

Just because 90% of patients under the age of 25 haven’t died from Covid infection doesn’t mean anything to younger patients waiting for a doctor to save him. probability.

Allopathy may think of the holistic Ayurvedic idea of ​​Kaph-Vaat-Pitta-based Prakrti as a mambo jumbo, but from the science itself, which is the origin of allopathy, we now have a glimpse of the bigger picture. can do.

Epigenetics now provides insight into the big picture that goes beyond clinical trials and data analysis that allopathy is focused on. It’s a science that teaches us that different clincher people differ not only in genes, but also in their way of life, their surroundings, and the treatment of their illnesses.

Ayurvedic notion of determining prognosis based on human nature is probably the closest thing we have to applied epigenetics, so it is definitely worth investigating allopathies for treating patients. There is none.

Since allopathy claims to be science, doctors need to show the spirit of what science represents, which is by no means arbitrary. We have new evidence at hand and need to bring them into the folds of allopathy. If there is anything that Ayurveda can offer, it needs to be investigated and absorbed.

Sadly, science does not offer the option of self-righteous anger. Because it is an eternal quest to correct mistakes that only humble people can continue. If you are a doctor and feel that allopathy is more science than the cross, you have to endure.

