Parents of unvaccinated children are not relieved about the end of Maskman Date in Maine

Augusta, Maine — Fully vaccinated Maine no longer requires wearing face covers in an indoor environment as of Monday, but milestones have prevented children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Will be excluded and will challenge parents this summer.

Mask policy change The steady decline in infections over the past few weeks is probably the most definitive sign of a return to pre-pandemic normal conditions. However, the case rate for patients under the age of 20 has been higher than at any time since mid-February, and the daily number of cases and positive rates are also higher than last summer.

With the shift on Monday, many parents are worried that unvaccinated people may refuse to wear masks and that the virus may recover due to the lack of herd immunity in Maine. So I’m wondering about the best course of action to prevent infection in young children.

According to guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 53% of mainners over the age of 16 received the final vaccine at least two weeks ago, eliminating the need to wear face covers indoors as of Monday. However, it is unclear which percentage of unvaccinated adults will continue to use facial coverings, as the state has indicated that businesses do not need to enforce mask rules.

In an informal Bangor Daily News survey last week, about half of parents said they were unlikely to take their children to indoor activities this summer due to the introduction of a new mask policy.

“I don’t know who will be vaccinated and who will not be vaccinated,” said Jennifer Newel Kite, Hampden’s mother, who has three young children. And potentially give my 1 year old COVID-19. “

Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, said adults can choose to wear a face cover to set a good example for their children.Many companies say they will continue Mandatory use of masks for all customers To avoid distinguishing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people.

Health officials have also pointed out ongoing efforts to vaccinate adults as a means of stopping the spread of the virus. Coronavirus cases in children in Maine over the past year generally reflect the overall tendency of the case, and a small number of adult cases immunized with the vaccine can delay infection. Suggests.

According to state data, infections have declined in both children and adults in Maine over the past few weeks, but the proportion of new cases in children remains higher than last fall. The positive rate of the general population also remains high.

Gibson Parish, a Southern Maine-based epidemiologist who worked at the US CDC, said it was still difficult to identify COVID-19 infections among children because of asymptomatic cases. .. Since the pandemic arrived in Maine, 12,500 shy people under the age of 20 have tested positive for the virus.

“The rate of symptomatic COVID infections increases with age, and the likelihood of serious illness increases with age,” says Parish. “It was seen from the beginning of the epidemic.”

Severe COVID-19 in children is rare, but it still occurs. Since March 2020, 23 people under the age of 20 have been hospitalized for the virus, accounting for 1.2% of total hospitalizations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine.

No children have died from the virus in Maine, and it is extremely rare nationwide.The· American Academy of Pediatrics Approximately 300 COVID-19 deaths were recorded among US children. According to the US CDC, medical conditions such as asthma, obesity, and developmental disabilities can also put a child at risk of death from COVID-19. ResearchThe study found that a quarter of children who died had no underlying condition.

Some parents are also concerned about so-called long-haul carriers or children who continue to experience COVID-19 symptoms such as loss of odor, lung inflammation, and shortness of breath. A few months after the first illness.. It may not be clear how common it is, as doctors have just begun to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children.

Two mothers in the Bangor region asked to refrain from their names because she was a teacher and did not want to clash with parents who opposed wearing masks, and complained about the lack of parent-child guidelines. , Reminded me of the US CDC. A press conference said public health officials said unvaccinated people were only endangering their health.

She planned to take her 7-year-old daughter to the store immediately and give her the opportunity to spend money on the Tooth Fairy. Instead, she grabbed some toys for her children to play outdoors and gave them time to think about how to interpret the new rules around them.

“All the kids are about’fairness’,” she said. “They still know that they have to wear a mask, but adults don’t, it’s like” it’s not fair “. It will be much harder for them to do what they need to be safe. “

