Health
Everything You Need to Know-Health News, Firstpost
These guidelines are categorized based on the severity of the infection: mild and asymptomatic, moderate and severe.
According to the guidelines, children with mild or asymptomatic infections should be treated at home. Image: pixabay
Health professionals outline the potential for children to be much more vulnerable COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infectious diseases in the “third wave”, Federal Ministry of Health COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Treatment of children. These guidelines are categorized based on the severity of the infection: mild and asymptomatic, moderate and severe.In particular, the Reliance Foundation Recently mentioned Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) in Mumbai has expanded its business towards the management of adults and children. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) patient.
Guidelines COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Treatment of children
Asymptomatic and mild cases
Clinical features
Children with mild or asymptomatic infections should be treated at home. The guidelines add that “children with potential comorbidities such as congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease, chronic organ dysfunction, and obesity can also be managed at home.”
- Infected children COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It may show mild symptoms such as fever, cough, dyspnea, body pain, and loss of taste and smell.
- Some children may show symptoms of gastrointestinal problems.
- Infected children also show multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). As a result, body temperature exceeds 38 degrees Celsius.
- MIS-C, which can cause multiple organ failure, is usually found weeks after peak COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It is an infectious disease and can be life-threatening.
For mild symptoms of corona, see what to keep in mind during home quarantine. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZpPEGl25P6
-MyGovHindi (@MyGovHindi) May 22, 2021
Treatment of mild illness
- Children can be given paracetamol 10-15 mg with an interval of 4-6 hours.
- Suffering children COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Do not administer antibiotics during home quarantine.
- Warm saline gargle is recommended for coughing.
- Ensure oral fluid intake and a nutritious diet to maintain hydration.
According to the guidelines, “maintain a monitoring chart that includes a respiratory rate count 2-3 times a day, especially for infants, bluish discoloration of body parts or limbs, urination patterns, oxygen saturation, fluid intake. , Find the activity level. “
Moderate infection
Clinical features
- If the child is less than 2 months old and has a respiratory rate of more than 60 breaths per minute.
- If the child is 2 to 12 months old and has a respiratory rate of more than 50 breaths per minute.
- If the child is 1-5 years old and has a respiratory rate of more than 40 breaths per minute.
- Children over 5 years old who breathe more than 30 breaths per minute.
All children in the above age groups must have an oxygen saturation of 90 or higher.In such cases, you need to be treated at the designated location COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Healthcare center.
What to keep in mind during home quarantine for moderate corona symptoms. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uuV6zFmUQi
-MyGovHindi (@MyGovHindi) May 22, 2021
Treatment of moderate cases
- Paracetamol 10-15 mg every 4-6 hours.
- You need to maintain your electrolyte intake.
- If the child is unable to eat food, start IV therapy.
- Amoxicillin can be given if a strong bacterial infection is detected.
- If oxygen saturation is less than 94%, replenishment is required.
- Corticosteroids may be given for rapidly progressive disease. However, this is not necessary for all children with moderate illness, especially the first few days of illness.
- Supportive COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Beware of comorbidities, if any.
In severe cases
Clinical features
According to the guidelines, a child with an SPO2 level of less than 90 is called a serious case and such a patient should be admitted to a dedicated patient. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) hospital.
“They may have severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), septic shock, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, or pneumonia with cyanosis. Clinically, such children, Symptoms such as growling, severe chest congestion, drowsiness, long-term drowsiness, and seizures may occur. Such children need to be hospitalized exclusively. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Hospital / secondary / tertiary level medical facilities “.
What are the guidelines for severe symptoms of Kovid-19 in children? Children with Spo2 levels <90% are identified as severe COVID-19 patients. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/igvH0hoSrQ
-MyGovHindi (@MyGovHindi) May 22, 2021
Treatment of severe cases
- Corticosteroid: Dexamethasone 0.15 mg / kg / dose (up to 6 mg) / day.
- Antiviral agent: Remdesivir granted to EUA (Emergency Use Authorization). After confirming that the child’s kidney and liver function is normal, it is used in a restricted manner within 3 days of the onset of symptoms and is monitored for side effects.
The guidelines state that “in the treatment of children with moderate infections, the role of immunomodulators, including hydroxychloroquine, Fabipiravir ivermectin, ropinavir / ritonavir, remdesivir, seaphenobir, tosirizumab, interferonbia, convalescent plasma infusion or dexamethasone. No, “he specifically states.
Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 (the company that runs Firstpost) are managed by Independent Media Trust, whose sole beneficiary is Reliance Industries.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]