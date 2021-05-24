Health
Does Collagen Powder Act as an Anti-Aging Cosmetological Supplement?
Collagen products are a hot topic in the ingestible cosmetology segment around the world. Collagen products are on the rise, with many influencers promoting them on social media and both international and domestic players entering the market. They appear to be anti-aging products with many other cosmetic benefits. So we decided to talk to some of the top dermatologists about how they feel about collagen powder and whether it’s even worth the hype.
Collagen forms 70% dry weight of skin
Dr. Linky Kapoor, a lecture at the Esthetic Clinic, explains: Collagen makes the skin firm and radiant, and makes it easier to move joints. But everything that happens with the aging of our body slows down the production of collagen over time. About 1% of collagen is lost every year from the 20s. “
Dr. Jamuna Pai of SkinLab explained how collagen powder works. “Collagen powder is basically a long chain of amino acids that are a component of protein. They act to supplement existing collagen, thereby reversing and delaying the signs of aging. Collagen powder tightens the skin. Helps bring brilliance and brilliance. “
Talk to your dermatologist before taking any supplements on a regular basis
There are many brands that sell collagen supplements, but it’s important to check with your dermatologist before taking them daily. It’s always great to do a cautious and extensive survey before taking any supplements. There are not many studies showing the relationship between collagen supplements and their results, so it is advisable to consult an expert for recommendations.
How does collagen as a supplement benefit us?
Dr. Kiran Sethi of Isya Aesthetics states that collagen powder can certainly be beneficial.
“It has been proven that its highly effective supplements increase skin suppleness and elasticity, improve hair quality, prevent aging and also help hydrate the skin, gently preventing cellulite and Some people find it helpful to improve. It is also used to improve pressure ulcers, wound healing, and joint health. It is a type of protein that is the right type of source for animals. Collagen is needed, so marine or animal sources are ideal. “
Which collagen supplement would you like to try?
Dr. Kapoor has a guide on which supplement to choose. “Not all collagen supplements work as effectively as expected. Smaller peptides are easily absorbed by the body into the bloodstream where they should be ideally. Dermatologists say hydrolyzed collagen, or collagen. Peptides are recommended because they are a degraded form of collagen that is easily digested by the body. Hydrolyzed collagen is easily soluble in water and is the easiest way to add collagen to your daily diet. Don’t waste your money, as vegetarian options don’t work. “
Vital Proteins and Dose & Co approved by Kourtney Kardashian and Chloe Kardashian. There are many international companies like, and some are also available in India. Dr. Seti’s recommendations are Skin Pro Neocell, Neutrova, and Red Berry Collagen.
Dosage for best results
Dr. Sethi further suggested a dose, stating: All data are dosing based. Therefore, it is essential to remember them when ordering supplements.
What is the best time to get collagen?
According to Dr. Seti, there is no perfect time to take it.
“So some people say it in the morning on an empty stomach to prevent it from breaking down, while others say it at night because it’s the best time to rejuvenate. I say it doesn’t really matter. Designed to break down into the nutrients you need-that’s why it exists. Therefore, it should break down collagen peptides into the amino acids you need. When taken on an empty stomach, stomach acid increases, resulting in faster stomach acid. In the case of food, it will be slower. It doesn’t matter day or night because there is no data to suggest which timing is better. “
But she has a hint as to when to take it. You can also throw it away for coffee or drinks. “
We’ve decoded it for this lively beauty so you can decide whether to give it a try. Before choosing a supplement, do a survey and talk to the right person.
Lead Credit: iStock
..
