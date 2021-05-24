Concerns about children catching new Covid strains from pet dogs

A new strain of coronavirus from dogs has infected children, new studies suggest.

Studies of clinical infectious diseases in the United States have shown that the coronavirus can infect humans from domesticated pets, further raising concerns among scientists. health Future crisis.

Dr Anastasia Vlasova of The Ohio State University, author of StudyCo, said:

“But I can’t say that it will never be a problem.”

Related to dyspnea



The new illness has evolved from Coronavirus It can affect dogs, infect humans, and contribute to respiratory symptoms.

Analysis found that while some participants in the study suffered from dyspnea, the virus could contribute to respiratory symptoms after one young patient developed pneumonia. ..

Professor Gregory Gray, a project leader at Duke University in North Carolina, analyzed 301 archived nasal swabs treated in 2018 at a hospital in Sarawak, East Malaysia.

Eight of these patients, all but one, were children and were infected with a new coronavirus named CCoV-HuPn-2018, one of which was only five and a half months old.

All eight patients recovered from the virus and were discharged 4-6 days after oxygen therapy to aid breathing.

A US research team used a molecular diagnostic tool created last year to detect Covid-19 to identify a new canine coronavirus.

Dr. Vlasova was able to identify the canine coronavirus by multiplying the virus in his laboratory from one of the clinical specimens taken from the child and reconstructing its genome.

However, while it is not yet clear whether the virus poses a serious threat, researchers are concerned that animal-to-human transmission will be more frequent.

Professor Gray said: “No one knows how common this virus is and whether it can be transmitted efficiently from dog to human or between humans.

“More importantly, these coronaviruses can spill from animals to humans much more often than we know.

“Most hospital diagnostic tests only detect known human coronaviruses, so we miss them.”

“To get early warning of new viruses that could become future pandemic viruses, it is necessary to carry out such virus detection work among people suffering from pneumonia and those who are heavily exposed to animals. . ”

Researchers emphasized the need for better surveillance of areas where animals and humans intersect to mitigate the threat of future outbreaks.

Dr. Gray added: “If we really want to mitigate the threat, we need better surveillance at the intersection of humans and animals, and among people who are sick enough to be hospitalized with the new virus.

“Diagnostic tools like him have the potential to identify other viruses that are new to humans before they cause a pandemic.

“These pathogens not only cause pandemics overnight, but also adapt to the human immune system to cause infections, and it takes years for human-to-human transmission to be efficient.

“We need to look for these pathogens and detect them early.”

Ongoing research



Researchers plan to study the new virus further to determine how harmful it is or can be to humans.

At this time, it is unclear whether the virus can be transmitted from person to person or how well the human immune system can fight off the virus.

“There is currently no real evidence that the virus can cause serious illness in adults,” said Dr. Vlasova.

She said that only one of the infected patients was an adult, adding:

“Once the coronavirus can infect humans, all bets will be invalidated.”

When a virus alters its genetic makeup enough to go from animal infection to human infection, a combination of factors determines how well it replicates and spreads.

It must first enter the human body, recognize something on the surface of the cell, and then bind to them. About half of the canine coronavirus genes are similar to the Covid-19 gene.

The virus causes a variety of symptoms in dogs, including gastrointestinal problems, but infected people experience respiratory illness.

The potential threat posed by the virus in dogs and cats that also suffer from coronavirus disease has not been extensively studied, but researchers are now seeking better surveillance.

Dr. Vlasova said: “Animal virus monitoring is a way to protect public health.

“We are primarily focused on studying emerging infectious diseases in humans rather than animals. This is a major flaw in our current approach.”