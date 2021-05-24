COVID-19 vaccination in Canada on May 24, 2021

The latest figures for COVID-19 vaccination in Canada as of 4:00 am EST on Monday, May 24, 2021. In Canada, the state reports a total of 21,025,807 vaccinations and 311,609 new vaccinations. 1,653,026 or 4 people nationwide.

In Canada, the state reports a total of 21,025,807 vaccinations and 311,609 new vaccinations. Nationwide, 1,653,026 people or 4.4 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. The state administers doses at a rate of 55,478.122 per 100,000.

So far, a total of 23,577,054 vaccinations have given the states and territories 1,300 new vaccines. States and territories use 89.18 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the region usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland and Labrador Reports 34,998 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 270,649 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 516.87 per 1,000. In the state, 2.00 percent (10,459) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been provided to Newfoundland and Labrador, with a total of 316,090 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough to give one in 60% of the population. The state used 85.62 percent of the available vaccine supply.

PEI Reports that 11,059 new vaccinations have been given in the last 7 days, for a total of 78,817 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 496.864 per 1,000 people. In the state, 7.66% (12,156) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccine has been given to PEI with a total of 93,105 doses. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 59% of the population. The state used 84.65 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia Reported that 67,979 new vaccinations were given in the last 7 days, for a total of 483,549 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 495.491 per 1,000. In the state, 4.19 percent (40,900) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccine has been provided to Nova Scotia, with a total of 572,200 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 59% of the population. The state used 84.51 percent of the available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick Reports 64,313 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 419,767 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 538.135 per 1,000. In the state, 4.61 percent (35,957) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to New Brunswick, with a total of 470,385 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough to give one in 60% of the population. The state used 89.24 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Quebec A total of 4,929,054 vaccinations reported 85,419 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 576.05 per 1,000 people. So far, 1,300 new vaccines have been delivered to Quebec, for a total of 5,829,449 doses. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 68% of the population. The state used 84.55 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Ontario A total of 8,065,607 vaccinations reported 140,330 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 549.089 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.62 percent (531,603) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Ontario, with a total of 8,885,735 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough to give one in 60% of the population. The state used 90.77 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Manitoba It is reported that a total of 737,934 vaccinations resulted in 10,768 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 535.898 per 1,000 people. In the state, 6.32 percent (87,093) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Manitoba, with a total of 833,580 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 61% of the population. The state used 88.53 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan A total of 656,388 vaccinations reported 11,004 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 556.66 per 1,000. In the state, 4.86 percent (57,279) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Saskatchewan, with a total of 720,695 vaccinations so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 61% of the population. The state used 91.08 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Alberta A total of 2,506,919 vaccinations reported 46,062 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 569.49 per 1,000. In the state, 7.99 percent (351,541) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Alberta, with a total of 2,588,085 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 59% of the population. The state used 96.86 percent of the available vaccine supply.

British Columbia A total of 2,744,020 vaccinations report zero new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 534.733 per 1,000 people. In the state, 2.78 percent (142,406) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been provided to British Columbia, with a total of 3,105,610 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 61% of the population. The state used 88.36 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Yukon A total of 51,758 vaccinations report zero new vaccinations. In this area, doses are administered at a rate of 1,240.277 per 1,000 people. In this area, 58.12 percent (24,254) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccines have been delivered to Yukon, for a total of 57,020 doses. The area is vaccinated enough to give one dose to 140% of the population. The region uses 90.77 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories A total of 51,320 vaccinations report zero new vaccinations. In this area, doses are administered at a rate of 1,137.437 per 1,000 people. In this area, 50.89 percent (22,960) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to the Northwest Territories, with a total of 60,000 doses so far. The area is vaccinated enough to give one inoculation to 130% of the population. The region uses 85.53 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nunavut Territory A total of 30,025 vaccinations report zero new vaccinations. The territory received doses at a rate of 775.319 per 1,000. In this area, 34.36 percent (13,305) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Nunavut Territory, with a total of 45,100 doses so far. The area is vaccinated enough to be vaccinated once in 120% of the population. The region uses 66.57 percent of the available vaccine supply.

*Note on data: The numbers are edited by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest public data and are subject to change. Note that some states report weekly, while others report same or previous day figures. The dose of vaccine given is not the same as the number of people given, as the approved vaccine requires two doses per person. The vaccine is not currently given to children under the age of 18 or children of certain health conditions. Because some states use additional doses per vial, it may appear that the number of doses given exceeds the number of doses distributed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 24, 2021.

