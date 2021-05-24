First vaccine data for Indian variants





Both the Pfizer vaccine and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been shown to be effective against the so-called Indian subspecies B.1.617.2 symptomatic disease, researchers in the United Kingdom have found. Two doses of Pfizer vaccine showed 87.9% efficacy (95% CI 78.2% -93.2%) against mutants, and two doses of AstraZeneca 59.8% efficacy (95% CI 28.9%). % -77.3%), reported by Jamie Lopez Bernal, PhD.London Public Health England and colleagues Preprint manuscript online. Vaccine efficacy after a single dose against B.1.617.2 was similarly low for both vaccines, at 33%. “This is the first study we know to report on vaccine efficacy against the B.1.617.2 mutant,” the author writes. They used a test-negative case-control study with data on both vaccination status up to May 16, 2021 and PCR testing from October 26, 2020 to May 16, 2021. .. Negative on spike gene targets to identify both B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 variants (so-called UK variants). The effect of the vaccine was defined as the onset of symptoms 21 days after the first dose to the second dose (single dose) and 14 days after the second dose (double dose). Overall, 12,675 cases were sequenced, of which 11,621 were B.1.1.7 and 1,054 were B.1.617.2. In the cases of B.1.617.2, the proportion of women was high, the proportion of ethnic groups of “Indian or Indian British” or “other Asian backgrounds” was high, and the proportion of overseas travel and recent cases was high. The efficacy of the combined vaccine was 51.5% for the B.1.1.7 variant. However, after two doses of Pfizer vaccine, the efficacy against B.1.1.7 was 93.4% (95% CI 90.4% -95.5%), but the efficacy with two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is It was 66.1% (95% CI 54.0% -75.0%). The decrease in vaccine efficacy appears to be greater with the AstraZeneca vaccine (OR 1.48, 95% CI 1.18-1.87) than with Pfizer (OR 1.17, 95% CI 0.82-1.67). “These findings suggest a modest reduction in vaccine efficacy,” the authors write. “Nevertheless, the apparent effect of both vaccines was observed at high levels of efficacy after two doses.” Data limitations include that this was an observational study, which can lead to unmeasured confounding factors, such as differences in populations vaccinated with each vaccine. They also pointed out that poor sensitivity or specificity of PCR tests can lead individuals to be misclassified as positive or negative. Molly Walker Deputy Editor-in-Chief, covering MedPage Today infectious diseases. She has won the 2020 J2 Achievement Award for her COVID-19 coverage. follow us







