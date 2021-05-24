Maine reports 92 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, state withdraws Maskmandate





Maine reported 92 cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, killing two more. This is the first day the state has reported less than 100 cases a day since February 15. Weekend numbers – A positive case of this situation was reported Monday-Weekend tests that occur on Sundays tend to be lower than weekday numbers for a variety of reasons, including fewer tests on weekends and less likely labs to report results on weekends. Nonetheless, the recent trend of rising to about 450 on average over the seven days of April and reaching a pandemic peak of about 600 in mid-January is the main trend as higher proportions of the population are vaccinated. It shows that the state pandemic will be significantly eased. As of Monday, half of Maine’s population had received the final COVID-19 vaccine. The 7-day average for new daily cases on Monday was 166.9, compared to 245.9 a week ago and 389.7 a month ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,071 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 822 have died. As the pandemic improved, Monday was the first day the mask obligation was withdrawn in Maine, and masks were optional in indoor public places. The Mills administration abolished Maskmandate, but business owners were able to maintain it. Some companies had already transitioned to the mask options policy on Monday, while others retained the mask requirements. In Hannaford and Shaws, masking rules have already been relaxed, saying that fully vaccinated customers can quit masks. Masks were still encouraged for those who were not vaccinated. Masks continue to be needed in public transport such as schools, child care, airports and buses. Maine administered at least the first COVID-19 vaccine to 701,715. That’s 52.2 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 673,858, 50.13 percent of the state’s population, receive the final dose. Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, which operates numerous vaccine clinics throughout the state, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that about 35% of the 12-19 year old group received at least the first dose of COVID. Said that. -19 shots after federal regulators recently approved a group of vaccines aged 12-15. MaineHealth is working on a school vaccine clinic in the last few weeks of the school year. Mills said he recently volunteered to be vaccinated at Gorham’s Middle School. “As a pediatrician, I’ve been vaccinated a lot in adolescence, but I don’t remember many of them thanking them for giving them a shot. Boosting the pandemic The excitement among the students was obvious when I received the first half of the ticket to enjoy the fun summer, “Mills wrote. “Forward New documentary explores aspects of addiction recovery Next ”

Gardiner area bus driver retires after 50 years

