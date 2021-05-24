How to get a COVID vaccine for your young adult

Our 11 News Call For Action team writes a weekly column for our news partner, The Gazette.You can find the previous column Here..

Colorado Springs, Colorado (KKTV)-Governor Jared Polis and the state’s Supreme Health Authority recommend vaccination for everyone between the ages of 12 and 15. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has recently been approved for emergency use in that age group.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Colorado has nearly 300,000 children aged 12 to 15 years. Eleven percent of children in that age group are already vaccinated.

“We need to keep pace over the next few weeks,” said Governor Police.

Schools and childcare account for the highest proportion of newly reported outbreaks, according to the state.

State epidemiologist Rachel Harley said: “The vaccination coverage of these individuals needs to be increased to protect them from infection.”

According to CDPHE, Pfizer’s vaccine trial between the ages of 12 and 15 involved 2,260 children. Eighteen cases of COVID-19 were reported in the unvaccinated placebo group. There were no cases of COVID in the vaccinated group.

In addition, CDPHE stated that there were no apparently serious side effects associated with pediatric vaccines. Participants experienced symptoms similar to those of other age groups, including temporary arm pain, malaise, headache, chills, and muscle aches.

Even if parents are vaccinated, state health officials say they still need to be careful.

“It’s important for parents to continue to take precautions to protect their young children from infection,” Herlihy said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also announced that it is safe for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other routine immunizations.

Many healthcare providers require parents to be present when their children are vaccinated.

Visit Colorado Children’s Hospital and sign up for the vaccine childrenscolorado.org/getvaccinated Or call 720-777-8889. Minors must come with their parents or legal guardian.

UCHealth requires the consent of all parents aged 12 to 17 years. Adolescents must be accompanied by a parent or guardian upon initial dose. Alternatively, the parent or guardian must sign and bring the UC Health Underage Vaccine Agreement.The form can be found at www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine.. You can also access the web address to find the location of the UC Health vaccine.

The Broadmore World Arena drive-through clinic also offers vaccines for ages 12-15. Centura said parents or guardians need to be present. The clinic is open from Friday to Monday from 10 am to 6 pm and accepts walk-ups. For more information, please visit the following URL: www.centura.org/vaccine..

Safeway said pharmacies are also accepting the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults are required to sign a minor consent form and release form. For more information, please see. www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html..

The State Department of Health has a vaccine hotline that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, please call 1-877-268-2926. You can also call 211 or send a text message to 667873 with the text message “Vaccine” to get contact information for your desired healthcare provider to register for the vaccine.

El Paso County Public Health also has a list of upcoming vaccine clinics and a map showing the various locations in the county where they are vaccinated. www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine..

