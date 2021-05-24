Health
CDC mask confusion and the new Doggone coronavirus
Guidance for the new CDC mask was released so quickly that people were not given time to prepare. It also ignores the fact that the majority of the population has not yet been fully vaccinated.
CDC Mask Update Recommendations and Prohibitions
Last week was a little … intense. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new update that allows fully vaccinated individuals to resume normal activity without wearing a mask unless obliged to do so.Around CDC “You can resume the activities you did before the pandemic, if required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, regulations, or regulations (including guidance for your local business or workplace). Except, you can resume activity without wearing a mask or 6 feet away. “
As we all read a lot about what this means, the bigger question is how this will appear in our community. CDC Clarification for schools He reiterated that masks and social distance should still be happening at school. However, at this point, the impact of this is quite significant. First, many states and counties were completely surprised – really, We are all..This left a lot Scramble ring Adjust existing policies and decide how you want to proceed. In addition to state policy challenges, the bigger hurdles are for businesses and employers.
First, it should be noted that this guidance is scientifically sound in that vaccinated individuals are not only protected from severe illness, but are generally also significantly protected from infection. It is important. This shows confidence in vaccines to protect people, but even with these breakthrough infections, the level of infectivity is considered to be much lower, so people around them. The risk to is low (that’s what we’re still learning)). But the problem is that this new guidance was done so quickly that people didn’t have time to prepare. It also ignores the fact that the majority of the population has not yet been fully vaccinated. 38.5% of the United States Is now fully vaccinated and is still struggling with stagnant vaccination rates and unfair distribution.
For these companies and employers, decisions have become stricter and often adhere to masking requirements, utilize honor systems without actual vaccination status, or implement labeling / verification processes that allow vaccination. There are only three routes left to do. Those who remove the mask and those who have not been vaccinated still need to be masked. Communication about this was particularly difficult due to a variety of reasons, including improved vaccination rates. Regardless of strategy, it is now the responsibility of local leaders, businesses and employers to determine how to respond. New CDC guidance.
Coronavirus: Look at what the dog dragged in
The coronaviruses that emerge are not particularly surprising, and they often appear in animals and spread to humans.Ann paper The on National Public Radio (NPR) has shed light on a new coronavirus detected by hospital epidemiologists who have begun to ask some larger questions. “The sample was from a patient in a hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia, taken by collaborators in 2017 and 2018,” said an NPR article. “These were deep nasal swabs, just as doctors collect with COVID-19 patients,” Gregory Gray, MD, MD, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Duke University’s Global Health Institute, told NPR.
The patient looked like normal pneumonia. However, in eight of the 301 samples tested, or 2.7%, his lab graduate students Gray and Leshan Xiu said that the patient’s upper respiratory tract was infected with the new canine coronavirus, a canine virus. I found that. This is a great read and helps remind us of the epidemiology of hospitals and the importance of one medical activity.
