Health
COVID-19 may increase risk of other health conditions
- Recent studies have concluded that people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing new health problems after the early stages of the underlying infection.
- This study reviewed data from more than 200,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Older people are more likely to have poor COVID-19 results, but this study suggests that younger people are at increased risk of developing new health conditions.
Since April, the number of COVID-19 cases has declined worldwide, giving more emphasis to post-pandemic life. Many researchers are interested in elucidating the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
New research displayed in
Over 164 million people have been infected with the underlying virus since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared more than a year ago that cases of COVID-19 constitute a pandemic. 3.4 million people As a result, he died.
Many infected people AsymptomaticHowever, others have symptoms that can range from mild to severe. The virus has overwhelmed the healthcare system in some countries, and the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients has filled the hospital’s intensive care unit beyond its capacity.
The symptoms of COVID-19 may go away within a few weeks, but they can last much longer. Doctors call this problem “Long COVIDAnd those who experience it as a “long-distance transporter”.
A new retrospective study examined people who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 between January 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020. From 266,586 people with SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers examined the records of 193,113 participants diagnosed with COVID-. 19 And lasted at least 21 days.
Participants were 18-65 years old, each of whom was part of “Large US Health Insurance,” according to the treatise. To track participants, researchers obtained information from national billing databases, laboratory testing databases, and inpatient admission databases.
Researchers checked participants’ records to see how many people were diagnosed with a new condition within 6 months of “post-acute” defined as a period starting 3 weeks after the initial COVID-19 diagnosis I confirmed.
After compiling this data, the authors of the study compared it with data from other groups admitted to the hospital, including those with an ongoing medical plan in 2020 who were not diagnosed with COVID-19. ..
Researchers found that 14% of COVID-19 participants developed at least one new condition requiring treatment following the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The new health condition that results from a previous illness is called “sequelae.” The author writes:
“An increased risk of certain clinical sequelae after acute infection has been observed in a variety of organ systems, including cardiovascular, nervous, renal, respiratory, and mental health complications.”
The risk of developing a new condition was 5% higher among this group compared to the control group who did not diagnose COVID-19.
The increased likelihood of experiencing new medical conditions after SARS-CoV-2 infection was not limited to the elderly or people with existing medical conditions. Many young people, including those with no history of health problems, developed a new condition after being infected with COVID-19.
“Healthcare professionals should be aware of the potential for long COVIDs, anyone who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19. How to handle these long-term consequences is now urgent Is a research priority, “Dr. Elaine Maxwell, scientific adviser to the National Institute of Health in London, wrote in a related article.
The results of this study underscore the importance of reducing the spread of COVID-19. The most obvious consequences of doing so are reduced deaths and hospitalizations, but it is also important to consider the long-term implications for health care systems around the world.
“The high risk of post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection is related to medical planning,” the study authors emphasize.
In an interview with Today’s medical newsDr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, shared his thoughts on the new study.
“This is a solid study that provides an estimate of how often such new symptoms occur: 14%,” said Dr. Schaffner. “This is a very high proportion of patients. There were widespread symptoms associated with a large number of organ systems. The impact on the health system of many of these patients in need of long-term care will be significant. Probably. “
Researchers admit that their work had some flaws. For example, due to database limitations, the risk of death could not be included.
Also note that some participants may have been misclassified. For example, control participants were not diagnosed with COVID-19, but some people may not have been diagnosed with the disease, which can distort the data.
Click here for a live update on the latest developments for Coronavirus and COVID-19. Here..
