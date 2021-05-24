Maine is the first New England state to give the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of the population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, Maine is the first New England state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for more than half of its population.
It comes as the state reported The least daily increase in new infections Mask requirements have been lifted for the last three months on Monday Fully vaccinated Mainers..
As of Monday morning 50.13% of Mainers Continued closely after receiving the final vaccination Massachusetts At 49.9 percent.49.2 percent of people across New England Rhode Island, 49% Vermont, 47.5% Connecticut And at 46.1% New hampshire According to state data, it is finally vaccinated.
The· US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate 39.2 percent of the population is completely vaccinated against the virus.
Cumberland County is the state’s leading vaccination drive, with 60.18 percent of the population receiving the final dose. Oxford County came last and only 41.72 percent of the population received the final dose.
According to the Main CDC, 44% of those who received the final vaccination are considered fully vaccinated as of May 24. These people would have had a final dose before May 10. People who received the final dose between May 10 and May 24 are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after vaccination.
A person is considered fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks after receiving the final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More articles from BDN
Leela Stockley is a student of journalism and anthropology at the University of Maine and will graduate in May. She grew up in northern Maine, loves the cat Wesley, and continues to work in Maine …
Others by Leela Stockley
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit