Maine is the first New England state to give the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of the population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, Maine is the first New England state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for more than half of its population.

It comes as the state reported The least daily increase in new infections Mask requirements have been lifted for the last three months on Monday Fully vaccinated Mainers..

As of Monday morning 50.13% of Mainers Continued closely after receiving the final vaccination Massachusetts At 49.9 percent.49.2 percent of people across New England Rhode Island, 49% Vermont, 47.5% Connecticut And at 46.1% New hampshire According to state data, it is finally vaccinated.

The· US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate 39.2 percent of the population is completely vaccinated against the virus.

Cumberland County is the state’s leading vaccination drive, with 60.18 percent of the population receiving the final dose. Oxford County came last and only 41.72 percent of the population received the final dose.

According to the Main CDC, 44% of those who received the final vaccination are considered fully vaccinated as of May 24. These people would have had a final dose before May 10. People who received the final dose between May 10 and May 24 are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after vaccination.

A person is considered fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks after receiving the final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

