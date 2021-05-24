The case of US Covid-19 is the worst since the early days of the pandemic. What you need to know.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over. But in the United States, things look better than they have been for a very long time.
The number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the United States continues to decline. In the last few days, it has fallen to a level not seen since last spring.
The United States reported 14,144 new cases on Sunday. According to the aggregate held by New York Times,One of the lowest numbers of the day since the pandemic began. The 7-day moving average for new cases is just over 25,000 per day, the lowest since early June 2020.
In addition, new cases continue to decline. After peaking in history in early January, cases fell to mid-February and peaked. The number of new cases has jumped out of the plateau and continues to decline.
Still, the bright picture spells good news for the United States, the economy, and work. Given the wider range of tests currently available, it is difficult to make a direct comparison of case numbers between the present and early last year. However, the virus in the community can now be much less than last spring, when the number of cases was similar.
Other Covid-19 metrics are also down. According to the report, the 7-day moving average of Covid-19 hospitalization in the United States was just over 31,000 on Friday. New York Times, The lowest since April last year. As of Sunday, the average number of deaths per day was 563. That number appears to be at its lowest level since late June last year, but it hasn’t declined as rapidly as the number of cases.
This decline is seen because nearly half of the US population has been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine and 39% have been fully vaccinated.
“As more and more people roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated, the number of cases and the level of risk in the community are declining,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I did. At the White House press conference on Friday. “The progress of these data is very encouraging to me and I hope it will be encouraging to you.”
Outside the United States, the situation is not so clear. The number of cases is declining worldwide, but vaccination levels remain low. And troublesome outbreaks continue in many parts of the world. In addition to the suffering they cause themselves, their outbreak risks creating new variants that could ultimately roll back the success the United States is seeing.
