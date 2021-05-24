Today’s Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 933 cases and 10 deaths





Chicago (WLS)-Illinois public health officials reported 933 new confirmed possible cases of COVID-19 and 24 associated deaths on Monday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,376,411 COVID cases, including 22,633 deaths in the state. Within the last 24 hours, the institute reports that it has tested 33,010 samples, for a total of 24,266,277 samples, since the pandemic began. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the seven days from May 17th to May 23rd is 2.7%. As of Sunday night, 1,393 patients in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. Navigating anxiety while returning to activities prior to COVID-19 As of Sunday night, a total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 76,133 doses. There were 36,358 doses reported to have been given on Sunday in Illinois. CVS did not report what was managed on Sunday, and those numbers will be added in the coming days. Officials said that 64% of adults in Illinois have been vaccinated at least once and 48% have been fully vaccinated. As the demand for vaccines declines, the United Center mass vaccination site is shutting down. The walkthrough section will be closed on Monday and the drive-through option will remain open until June 24th. Approximately 287,000 doses have been administered at UC since the federal clinic started in March. The deaths reported on Monday are:

-Cook County: 1 woman in her 20s, 1 woman in her 30s, 1 woman in her 50s, 1 woman in her 60s, 2 men in her 60s, 1 woman in her 70s, a man in her 70s 1 person

-Fulton County: 1 woman in her 60s

-Peoria County: 60 per man

Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos