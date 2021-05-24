No new deaths as infectious diseases continue to decline – Twin Cities





Minnesota reported on the second Monday that there were no new COVID-19 deaths and that new cases had fallen to a rate not seen since last summer. The number of new infections in the state per day has been below 1,000 per day for over a week, and the positive test rate is well below the 5% caution threshold. Minnesota has given 5.1 million doses of vaccine and 2.5 million residents have completed the vaccine series. Someone is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the last dose. In a statement announcing the milestone, Governor Tim Walz said, “What we see is straightforward. As the number of vaccinations increases, the number of COVID-19s decreases and life is normal. It looks like. ” “We have made great strides, but everyone who can be vaccinated needs to be vaccinated as soon as possible so that we all have the summer we want and are protected from the virus. “ Since the pandemic began, the state has diagnosed 599,234 infectious diseases. For coronavirus, more than 9.8 million samples from 4.2 million inhabitants have been screened. The cumulative test positive rate since the outbreak began in March 2020 is 6%. There are 378 patients in the hospital, including 100 in critical condition. An estimated 5,300 inhabitants of active infections are recovering at home. The death toll is 7,370 and the death toll in long-term care facilities is 4,414. Approximately 88% of deaths from COVID-19 were residents aged 65 and over. This story is under development and will be updated.

