Long-term studies reaffirmed Takeda’s potential dengue vaccine candidate





Yoshinori Ohsumi / Getty Images Takeda Has been promoting the potential of dengue vaccines for several years, and new long-term data confirm the potential of drugs to prevent deadly mosquito-borne viruses. The company has announced the first public announcement of long-term safety and efficacy results from the ongoing and critical Phase III dengue efficacy trial (TIDES) trial of TAK-003, a candidate for dengue vaccine. ..The· 36 months of dataIncluded in the regulatory filing, has demonstrated that the vaccine provides continuous protection against hospitalization for dengue fever. Takeda’s data showed that the vaccine provided 83.6% protection for hospitalization needs and 62% overall efficacy against the virus. The level of protection has nothing to do with the individual’s previous exposure to dengue. The company presented data on weekend long-term studies at the 17th International Travel Medicine Society. TAK-003 was generally well tolerated and no significant safety risks were observed. This result enhances the potential of TAK-003 to help protect people who live in or travel to dengue endemic countries. Derek Wallace, Takeda’s global dengue program leader, said the vaccine candidate continued to provide protection against the virus for three years after administration. The data showed that TAK-003 was “especially robust to prevent hospitalization,” he said. Wallace said he was confident that TAK-003 could handle the “significant global burden of dengue fever” with strong results. Dengue is the most rapidly prevalent mosquito-borne viral disease, with an estimated 390 million cases and 500,000 hospitalizations worldwide annually, limiting prevention options. The World Health Organization has included dengue fever as one of the 10 threats to global health in 2019. According to Takeda, about half of the world is under threat from dengue fever, which is estimated to cause 390 million infections and about 20,000 deaths worldwide each year. TAK0-003, a candidate for a tetravalent live dengue vaccine, is based on the live attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus. In Phase I and II trials, vaccinated children and adolescents showed an immune response to all four dengue serotypes. In 2019, the company Release Phase III data This indicates that the double dose treatment has reached the primary and secondary endpoints. With long-term data now at hand, the company is looking at potential regulatory approvals. Based on both adult and pediatric data, Takeda seeks indications for TAK-003 for the prevention of dengue in individuals aged 4 to 60 years, regardless of previous viral exposure. The company is currently seeking approval for TAK-003 in the European Union and countries where dengue is endemic. Takeda plans to seek approval in the United States later this year. If approved, TAK-007 will challenge Sanofiof Dengvaxia, a dengue vaccine with a history of problems, especially in the Philippines. In 2017, the dengue vaccine Actually worsens the symptoms of the disease For those who have never been exposed to the virus before. Sanofi said the analysis revealed that more severe conditions could occur after treatment of patients who had not previously been infected with the dengue virus. The Philippines has stopped using the dengue vaccine in that country. Lak Kumar Fernando, MD, Physician at the Center for Dengue and Hemorrhagic Fever in Sri Lanka and Principal Investigator for the TIDES trial, said: In the statement. “The results of Takeda’s long-term analysis of dengue vaccine candidates suggest that it may help prevent outbreaks, reduce hospitalization rates, and protect people from dengue, regardless of previous exposure. In particular, no significant safety risks were identified. “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos