Raises new variants of threats as global vaccine drive declines

London — A new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus is beginning to outpace other versions of the virus in the UK, putting pressure on the government to reduce the number of people waiting for a second dose of the vaccine worldwide. It indicates the risk of diminished vaccination momentum.

The new variants that have become dominant in India since it was first detected in India in December could be part of the cause of the following disastrous waves: Infectious diseases throughout Southeast Asia, Including NepalWhere people are dead in hospital corridors and courtyards.But Efforts to understand The variant was picked up when it began to spread in the United Kingdom, one of at least 49 countries in which it exists. Scientists have sequenced half of all coronavirus cases in the process of completing the economic resumption.

According to scientists, preliminary results from the UK were drawn from just a few thousand cases of variants, including both good and bad news.

Known by evolutionary biologists as B.1.617.2, this variant is “very likely” more contagious than the variant behind the devastating winter surge in the United Kingdom. Government scientists said..It Previous variantKnown as B.1.1.7, it was significantly more contagious in itself than the one that first appeared in Wuhan, China last year.