Surge test at Sally border zip code for the first variant identified in India-Live Update

In a statement to Hampshire Live last Wednesday (May 19), the Director of Public Health of the Hampshire County Council confirmed cases of variants in the county.

He said:

Ranching was informed of a small number of confirmed cases of the first identified variant in India.

In the event of a “variant of concern” (VOC), the Public Health Services (PHE) Community Health Protection Team ensures prompt follow-up, close contacts are required to self-quarantine, and are more proactive. A test is provided.

I understand that people are worried about this new variant.

Although the number of cases of this variant is known to be increasing nationwide, it is currently emphasized that there is no evidence that this variant causes more serious illness or that vaccines weaken protection against it. It is important to do.

PHE will continue to closely monitor the transmission of this and other variants, understand how they are evolving, and work with local government partners to target as needed. We are increasing the number of narrowed community tests. In the meantime, the best way to protect against the virus and all its variants is to follow public health advice, whether or not you are vaccinated. This is, whether or not you are vaccinated: Make “test-record-repeat” part of your weekly routine, vaccinated with “fresh air”.

We all enjoy more freedom and start socializing indoors, but keep in mind that the virus still remains with us. This makes it more important than ever to keep the rules in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.