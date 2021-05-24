After the outbreak of Salmonella, the CDC stops kissing and snuggling chickens





The outbreak of salmonella associated with backyard poultry has led US health officials to issue harsh warnings. Do not kiss or snuggle up to ducks or chickens. 163 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations have been reported at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 43 states. Said last week..North Carolina had Most reported case, 13 people, Iowa, 11 people followed. Authorities said about one-third of the cases were children under the age of five. According to the CDC, the actual number of sick people is probably higher, as many have recovered without seeing a doctor and have not been tested for Salmonella. A possible cause of the outbreak was contact with poultry in the backyard, officials said. “Don’t kiss or snuggle up to birds. Bacteria can spread to your mouth and get sick,” the agency said.

It was one of the guidelines provided by the CDC to those who keep poultry at home, whether they are experienced owners or building their first backyard hut. Authorities said that hands should always be washed for 20 seconds after contact with birds and related supplies to prevent children under the age of 5 from touching the birds. Poultry educator Emily Shupe of Pennsylvania State University said on Monday that poultry breeding is “the fastest growing animal-related hobby in the United States.” She said the CDC has issued similar guidelines on a regular basis over the years, adding that it is time for hatcheries and feed stores to sell chicks to those who have begun herds of homes. “When they take those chickens home and snuggle up to their faces or kiss them, they see some mistakes and outbreaks of Salmonella,” Shupe said. “The best way to prevent this is to wash your hands after touching chicken, manure, eggs and meat.” Animals can pick up Salmonella from contaminated food, or bacteria can live naturally in their intestines. Some people can even pick up bacteria from their mother before they are born. According to the CDC website..

In recent years, backyard poultry has become more common, with some explaining the process of raising chickens as follows: Exercise of cross-species respect.. Chick sale Often rises During times of anxiety and financial stress, such as the stock market downturn and the year of the presidential election. When the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, the combination of unemployment, anxious free time for people not suffering from illness, and financial instability caused people to buy up chickens, much like toilet paper. It was. Many were first-time buyers. Their intentions may have been good, but they had health implications. By mid-December 2020 Over 1,700 Salmonella infections The CDC said contact with poultry in the backyard was likely the cause of the outbreak in all 50 states. More than 300 people were hospitalized and one death was reported. Officials said the number of reported illnesses was higher than in previous outbreaks associated with backyard herds. Mr. Schoop said that any kind of livestock is at risk. “These aren’t pets at home, and many people confuse it,” she said. According to her, poultry usually go out and stay away from the cooking area. “If you snuggle up near your face or mouth, you need to wash your face and brush your teeth to prevent mutual contamination by birds,” she said. “Chickens are by no means dirty animals, but of course there are many bacteria around their bodies.”

