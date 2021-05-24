CDC–CBS Los Angeles to track outbreaks of Salmonella associated with backyard chickens

Los Angeles (CBSLA) — According to the CDC, cases of Salmonella in California and 42 other states are increasing from backyard poultry use.

Poultry ownership has clearly skyrocketed during the pandemic. Many who suddenly got it during the blockage decided to start a backyard farm, others simply wanted to save money on poultry products, and others kept away from loneliness. Asked them as pets.

As a result of that pandemic trend, 163 people from 43 states were infected with Salmonella. California was one of the hardest hit states in nine cases.

A total of 34 people were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported. However, the CDC is likely to increase the number of people who may have been ill due to contact with chickens in the backyard, as many have recovered without medical care and have not been tested for Salmonella. I think.

According to the CDC, backyard poultry can carry Salmonella, even though they look healthy and clean. Tips for staying healthy while maintaining a backyard hut are to wash your hands thoroughly after touching the flock and its supplies, get out, and have children under the age of 5 live with birds and theirs. It involves avoiding touching anything in the area you are walking around. Also, do not kiss or snuggle up on poultry as they can spread bacteria in your mouth.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps after exposure to the bacteria, which can last up to 7 days. Children under the age of five, the elderly, and people with weakened immunity are more likely to get a serious illness.