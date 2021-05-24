The immune system exhibits long-term protection after mild COVID-19.Children may be the major carriers of viral variants





The woman has a small bottle labeled with the “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and medical syringe in this figure, taken on October 30, 2020.

The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for the virus-induced disease COVID-19. The immune system may never forget the mild COVID-19 A few months after recovering from mild COVID-19, when blood antibody levels drop, bone marrow immune cells are ready to shed new antibodies against the coronavirus, researchers said Monday. Reported in Nature magazine. When infected, short-lived immune cells are rapidly generated and secrete an early wave of protective antibodies. As immune cells die, antibody levels decrease. However, a pool of these immune cells, called long-lived plasma cells, is retained as a reserve after infection. Most of them move to the bone marrow, explained Ali Elbedi, co-author of Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. His team took bone marrow samples from 19 patients 7 months after the onset of mild COVID-19. Fifteen had long-lived plasma cells that secreted antibodies to the coronavirus. Five of the 15 had a second bone marrow biopsy 11 months after the onset of symptoms, all with long-lived plasma cells that secreted antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. In a statement, Ellebedy said that these cells “just sit in the bone marrow and secrete antibodies. They have been doing so since the infection was cleared and will continue to do so indefinitely … these cells. Produces antibodies alive. For the lives of the rest. “It is not yet clear whether the same results will be seen in survivors of moderate to severe COVID-19, the authors said. .. (((https://go.nature.com/34dYKB2) Coronavirus mutants commonly found in young children in the United States Infants appear to be important carriers of more infectious variants of the new coronavirus, such as those found in the United Kingdom and California, according to a new study in the United States. From March 2020 to April 2021, researchers from nine children’s hospitals were able to hide a total of 2,119 COVID-19 patients under the age of 18 from increasing the infectivity of mutant strains and their immunity. We tested so-called concern mutants, along with important mutations that were useful. system. “In total, we identified 560 of these important mutations, and 75% (420/560) … are children under the age of 12 and are currently not covered by the COVID-19 vaccine,” Jennifer Dien said. Mr. says. Bard of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, lead author of a report posted to medRxiv on Monday prior to peer review. The results provide “clear evidence” of the emergence of mutations of concern in pediatric patients across different regions and socio-economic populations of the United States, the researchers say in the paper. They added that the results highlight the need for continuous monitoring of the pediatric population, which is “one of the last groups to be vaccinated and is the key to ending this pandemic.” (Https://bit.ly/2RBJNWO) Dentures may carry more bacteria during COVID-19 In addition to COVID-19, small studies suggest that denture wearers infected with coronavirus are more likely to carry bacteria that increase the risk of additional infections. The researchers analyzed removable dentures from 30 patients with COVID-19 and 30 healthy individuals. Wiping the surface of the denture yields streptococcus in 93.3% of COVID-19 patients vs. 40% of healthy volunteers, and Klebsiella pneumonia in 46.7% of COVID-19 patients vs. 13.4% of the other group. I did. All of these microorganisms are considered a potentially important cause of additional bacterial infections in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and can cause or exacerbate problems such as respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia. The researchers reported on Friday in The Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry. They test dental prostheses in COVID-19 patients and recommend the use of appropriate drugs to prevent the invasion of bacteria in vulnerable individuals. (((https://bit.ly/3fL4kzY) Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl In an external browser with Reuters graphics on vaccines under development. Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

