Where the Michigan COVID pandemic occurred a month after the surge

For weeks Michigan was a national leader in the epidemic of the coronavirus, A consistently record number of daily new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) 2021 cases from March to April.

When coronavirus restrictions are lifted and people are exposed to the more contagious COVID mutants, Michigan has experienced a surge in viral infections This was similar to, and sometimes exceeded, the first outbreak that hit the state in the spring of 2020.

Finally, after weeks of epidemics, the threat of COVID in Michigan diminished as fewer people were infected and more people were vaccinated. Michigan’s viral metrics aren’t exactly at their best, but they have improved significantly since last month.

Currently, as of May 24, more than a month after the Michigan virus outbreak began to slow, the state was COVIDed by Covid Act Now (a group of technicians, epidemiologists, and health professionals). Are exposed to the “high” risk of. A public policy leader who monitors and identifies state risk levels for COVID-19 outbreaks. The state’s risk level has been reduced from the “very high” risk level on May 17th. Reduced from previous “significant” risk levels April 22nd.

As one of the 14 states labeled as high risk, Michigan does not lead the United States in daily new coronavirus cases or positive test rates, but the number of states is still technically in the United States. The worst number.

Let’s see where the Michigan COVID indicators are as of May 24th.

Screenshot of US map of Covid Act Now. States are color-coded according to their “Covid risk level.” According to the data, Michigan is classified as a “high risk” for COVID infection. Photo courtesy of Covid Act Now website. -May 24, 2021 (Covid Act Now)

The number of coronavirus cases reported daily in Michigan remains one of the highest in the country.

As of May 24, according to the Covid Act Now, Michigan reports 14.4 new COVID cases daily for every 100,000 residents, or 1,435 new COVID cases daily. The daily incidence of new viruses in Michigan is currently the third highest in the United States, second only to Colorado and West Virginia.

However, just because the state has the highest daily new case rates in the country does not necessarily mean that it is dangerously high.

The Covid Act Now considers the 14.4 case rate in Michigan to be “high,” but that number is Drastically It has decreased in the last few weeks.

To Last report on May 4th, Michigan reported an average of 38 new COVID cases daily for every 100,000 residents. Prior to that, the state peaked on April 13 with 78.7 new cases per day for every 100,000 residents.

Last week, Michigan received an average of 1,435 new confirmed cases per day (14.4 for every 100,000 residents). -May 24, 2021 (Covid Act Now)

Covid Act Now data is mainly Data reported by the state Michigan: According to the state, Michigan reported an average of 1,225 new COVID-19 cases daily (as of May 22) last week.

April 13th, state reported best 7-day moving average for daily This year: 7,014. The average has risen steadily after reaching its lowest point in mid-February and has been slowly declining since reaching its peak on April 13.

Michigan’s COVID infection rate is actually currently Minimum In the United States

As of May 24, Michigan’s virus infection rate 0.74 -Each person infected with COVID-19 in the state means that on average 0.74 others are infected. The state’s prevalence is 47th highest in the country and is considered “low” by research groups.

“The total number of current cases in Michigan is declining because each person is more infected than the other.” report Read.

The state’s current prevalence has not changed much over the past few weeks.To Last report on May 4thAccording to the current Covid Act, the COVID infection rate in Michigan was 0.78.Previous state Leading the nation in mid-April With a high infection rate of 1.29.

The states with the highest infection rates as of May 24 are Mississippi, Wyoming, and Alabama, with infection rates of 1.08, 1.07, and 1.02, respectively. Three weeks ago, the state had the highest infection rate at 1.06.

Yet another indicator that has improved significantly in recent weeks is the Michigan positive COVID-19 test rate.

As of May 24, Covid Act Now reports that the COVID-19 testing rate in Michigan is about 5.3%. This is the sixth highest rate in the United States.The· Research group says Michigan’s current positive test rate “meets the WHO minimum, but needs to be further increased to detect most new cases.”

Data reported by the state of Michigan show similar numbers. Last week, the state’s positive test rate averaged about 5.66 percent (as of May 22), State data shows..

In the previous report on May 4th The state was leading the United States in its positive test rate 10.2 percent.Prior to that, the state’s positive COVID test rate Peaked at about 15.5 percent It has been declining slowly since April 15th.

Health officials have previously requested a positive test rate of 3% or less, and Michigan seems likely to reach that number soon. Covid Act Now agrees to label test rates below 3% as “low”.

Positive test rates above 20% are considered “serious,” and the state hasn’t seen these numbers since the outbreak of the pandemic over a year ago.

As of May 24, the other states with the highest positive COVID tests were South Dakota at 6.5%, West Virginia at 5.8%, and Alabama at 5.8%.

After a rapid rise for several weeks earlier this year, COVID-19 vaccination is slowly rising daily in Michigan.

Still, the number is noteworthy. As of May 20, more than 57% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine. As of May 21, more than 47.2% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 are considered to be fully vaccinated.

The state initially planned to ease restrictions on the coronavirus based on the percentage of Michigan who were vaccinated against the virus. Announced at the end of April “MIVaccto Normal” plan Includes four vaccination milestones, each lifting the more relaxed restrictions.

Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer Announced new plan on May 20th This has reduced the state’s reopening plan from four stages to two stages, both of which have nothing to do with immunization rates. Under the new plan, Michigan’s collection capacity restrictions will be relaxed on June 1st and will be lifted altogether on July 1st, in addition to a wide range of masking rules.

The curfew for bars and restaurants in Michigan will also end on June 1.

Still, Michigan reached the first milestone of the MI Vacc to Normal program on May 10.When more than 55% of state residents over the age of 16 were vaccinated with at least the first COVID vaccine. When this threshold was reached, the state was able to resume face-to-face work, which had been displaced by the pandemic on May 24, two weeks later.

The state respects that benchmark and the organization is allowed to return employees to the office on Monday.

Throughout Michigan, the COVID vaccine has begun to be given to children over the age of 12 since May 13. CDC endorsed FDA approval Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for teens earlier this month.

New immunizations have been delayed in Michigan for the past few weeks, but authorities hope that expanding vaccine eligibility will help improve the state’s immunization rates.

