Backyard poultry associated with Salmonella outbreaks in California and 42 other states





Backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks, Outbreak of Salmonella In California and 42 other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nine residents of California have reported getting sick from a bacterial infection, but the CDC has not provided an exact location for the outbreak. According to the CDC, 163 cases of Salmonella were reported nationwide between February 12 and April 25, 2021. Thirty-four people were hospitalized, but there were no outbreak-related deaths. People who became ill ranged from under 1 to 87 years. The outbreak of Salmonella is still under investigation, but 81 of the 92 people interviewed by the CDC said they had been in contact with chickens and ducks in the backyard before the onset of symptoms. The CDC estimates that the total number of cases is high because some people may have recovered without medical care and have not been tested for bacteria. “If you touch the poultry in the backyard or anything in its environment and then touch your mouth or food to swallow Salmonella, you can get sick,” said the CDC. Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, which can lead to extreme illnesses that usually go away in 4 to 7 days.Prolonged vomiting, bloody diarrhea, dehydration, or Other severe symptoms. To prevent Salmonella, the CDC recommends washing hands after touching poultry or anything in the habitat and keeping supplies outside the home to keep children under the age of 5 from touching animals. .. “Don’t kiss or snuggle up to backyard poultry, or eat or drink around poultry,” the CDC said. “This can spread Salmonella in your mouth and make you sick.” If you are eating backyard poultry eggs, the CDC also recommends discarding cracked eggs, collecting them regularly, and cleaning them with sandpaper, brushes, or cloth. “Don’t wash them, as cold water can draw bacteria into the eggs,” said the CDC. For more information, please visit: cdc.gov/salmonella/backyardpoultry-05-21/index.html..

