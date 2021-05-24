What is the “black fungus”, an infectious disease associated with covid-19 in India?





The number of diagnosed cases, also known as mucormycosis, has increased exponentially in recent weeks. Explain the world every day

Economist explains

India was hit particularly hard by covid-19.A new variant of the coronavirus first detected in the country last year may be behind India’s catastrophic Second wave Of illness. economistof Mortality model To date, it is estimated that about 1 million people have died from covid-19 in India, a far higher number than official data show. India is now facing a new health crisis. About 9,000 people are diagnosed with zygomycosis nationwide. This is a fungal infection that causes parts of the skin to darken and the face to swell. Many of them were also ill with covid-19. On May 19, the federal government of India ordered all states to declare a noticeable illness. This gives authorities the right to know who is infected. What is the association of this fungal infection with covid-19? Fungi are almost always invisible to the naked eye, but they are ubiquitous. Of the millions of species, only hundreds can cause illness in people. “Black fungus” is caused by the cloud ear fungus, a type of mold. It is common in soil, rotten fruits, compost, and animal excrement. Infections are rare and usually harmless to healthy people, but can be life-threatening for people with a weakened immune system. Although it is difficult to establish an accurate number of diagnoses, Fungal journal The annual rate for India as a whole is estimated to be about 140 per million. Usually, someone gets infected with mucormycosis after inhaling spores in the air. Infections can also occur as a result of skin damage or after ingesting mucous bacteria in food. The case of zygomycosis in covid-19 patients is not new. In July 2020, Chinese researchers examined early cases of covid-19 and found that in some countries severely ill and immunocompromised patients developed a variety of fungal infections. Among them, those with diabetes, long-term neutropenia (rare blood disorders), and those who received an organ transplant were at increased risk of developing mucor disease. Researchers have concluded that it is difficult to estimate how many people caught it, as it could have been overlooked or misdiagnosed in most cases. Raising awareness of mucormycosis may explain the increased diagnosis in India, but also drugs used to treat under-controlled diabetes and covid-19, which suppresses the immune system, such as dexamethasone. It is related to this disease. Dexamethasone is a cheap steroid that can reduce mortality from covid-19 when used in the most severely ill patients. However, widespread use reduces the body’s ability to fight infection. Steroids can also cause blood sugar spikes in diabetics, creating a glucose-rich environment in which fungi can grow. Mucormycosis is not contagious, but it is very difficult to diagnose and treat. (For example, certain mucous bacteria are particularly resistant to the defense of the immune system.) This is because most of the symptoms people experience as a result of infection are nonspecific and other fungal infections and other, including frostbite. This is because it can be mistaken for a condition. The sooner the diagnosis is, the sooner antifungal drugs can be given to treat the infection. Sadly, India is currently facing a serious shortage of amphotericin B, a drug that fights zygomycosis, as well as a means to treat patients with covid-19.

