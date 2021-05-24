“Brain fog” can be prolonged with long-distance COVID-Consumer Health News





Monday, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) – As researchers strive to learn more about COVID-19 and so-called long-distance infections, a new study found that a “brain fog” persisted months ago. It suggests that it can be exacerbated for people infected with. Long-haul carriers have symptoms long after the COVID diagnosis, and these symptoms can be mental and physical. Leonard Jason, a psychologist and research author at DePaul University in Chicago, said: Researchers compared long-haul carrier complaints with myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS) complaints. Patients with ME / CFS exhibit long-term symptoms that can be caused by Epstein-Barr virus or other unknown reasons. The team defined long-distance COVID-19 as having severe, long-term symptoms three months after being infected with the virus. The study included 278 long-distance COVID-19 patients who were asked about their symptoms at two time points at 6-month intervals. The researchers also investigated the symptoms of more than 500 ME / CFS patients, which significantly overlap with COVID-19. At 6 months, COVID long-haul carriers reported worse neurocognitive symptoms than at the onset of the disease. This includes language formation problems, out-of-focus, and absent-mindedness. Nevertheless, these symptoms were ranked less severe than those associated with ME / CFS. Most other long-distance symptoms, such as sleep disorders, immune-related problems, pain, and gastrointestinal problems, seemed to improve over time. In both groups, the most serious symptom was post-exercise fatigue. This includes being physically and mentally exhausted and feeling heavy. According to researchers, both sets of patients face similar challenges because their families and healthcare professionals may not understand the changing symptoms. Jason, director of the DePaul University Community Research Center, said: He and other researchers estimate that about 10% of people with COVID-19 will be long-haul carriers. Past literature reviews suggest that previous pandemics, including the 1918 Spanish flu, also caused long-term fatigue in many patients. The National Center of Neurology and Neurology has funded this study.The findings were recently published online in the journal Fatigue: biomedicine, health and behavior.. For more information Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Details of long-distance COVID. Source: DePaul University, News Release, May 20, 2021

..





