Michigan added 1,378 cases and 14 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 1,378 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including Sunday’s case.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the latest figures have totaled 884,580 cases and 18,953 deaths in Michigan since the virus was first detected in March 2020.

The positive rate of cases and tests in the state has decreased over the past six weeks. The state-wide positive rate dropped to 8.5%.

Last week, Michigan added 8,578 cases and 332 deaths from the virus. This decreased from May 9 to 13, when the state added 11,991 new cases and 402 viral deaths. Death from COVID-19.

A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28.

A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said,MIVacc to normal“Earlier this month, we plan to link the future of COVID-19 restrictions to the proportion of residents who received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Whitmer announced an outdoor capacity limit last week Completely lifted, indoor capacity limit increased to 50% She added that the state aims to lift all missions by July 1.

As of Sunday, 57% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

As children aged 12 to 15 years in the state were vaccinated against Pfizer last week, population growth has reduced the vaccination rate of the population to about 52%.

Whitmer states that the supply of vaccines is currently outpacing demand.

“We expect it to reach 70%,” Whitmer said Thursday. “When more people are vaccinated, it can mutate as the virus continues to spread, and at some point our vaccine may have less good mutations, so it’s more for everyone. That’s a good thing. “

► ► More: A rare COVID-19 complication puts a child in the ICU, Michigan

Latest data from Michigan

Michigan currently ranks third in the country with 101 cases per 100,000 people. This is down from the maximum of 519 per capita in early April. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delaware leads with 144 cases per 100,000, ahead of Colorado with 102 cases per 100,000.

COVID-19 cases are increasing most rapidly in southwestern Michigan, the Grand Rapids region, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, and Lansing. Infection rates in Saginaw, Traverse City and Grand Rapids all exceed 10%.

Ages 10-19 have the highest case rates in the state, followed by ages 20-29 and 30-39. Since April, the case rate between the ages of 50 and 79 has decreased by more than 50%.

From January to April, there were 291 outbreaks from youth sports, 1,217 outbreaks, and basketball, hockey and wrestling the most. Last week, there were 311 new outbreaks in schools from kindergarten to high school.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, the state has the highest bed utilization and highest mortality rates for inpatients in the United States.

Hospitalizations are increasing weekly in three states. Cities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, West Virginia, and Washington, DC have the highest number of inpatients per capita.

About 13% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

As of Friday, 1,436 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 420 were hospitalized in the intensive care unit, and 277 were ventilated. This is a 65% decrease from April 19, when hospitalization peaked in 4,158 patients.

As of Thursday, about 22 hospitals in Michigan had more than 90% capacity. According to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Ascension Standish Hospital, Mercy Health Campus, and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital are in full operation.

State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of Thursday, there are nearly 10,944 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant in Michigan, with the majority, or 10,365, B.1.1.7.

The first case of the B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. This subspecies is widely spread in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. According to correctional authorities, 90 outbreaks at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County appear to be the largest population of this subspecies and have spread to two other Michigan prisons. The Michigan Correctional Bureau has 533 variants.

First case of South African variant B.1.351 confirmed According to the state research institute for boys living in Jackson County. There are a total of 67 cases of variants.

First case of P.1 variant People from Brazil have been identified as residents of Bay County. Currently, there are 199 confirmed cases on P.1.

There are also 292 confirmed cases of two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429.

First case of B.1.617 Confirmed in Clinton County in May. This variant was first detected in India in October. Currently, there are 13 cases in the state.

Wayne County has the largest spread of B.1.1.7 variants, with over 998 cases and an additional 472 cases in Detroit. Wayne, Washtenaw, McComb, and Genecy counties have five of the six variants. Clinton County has all the reported variants.

Vaccine available to all people over 12 years old

As of Sunday, the state had administered 8 million of the 10.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed.

The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 70% of all elderly people aged 65 and over, 54% of 50-64 years, 41% of 40-49 years, 37% of 30-39 years, and 20-state data. According to trackers, 29,23% of people are between the ages of 16 and 19.

The state ranks 9th in the country in terms of the number of fully vaccinated people.

According to state metrics, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people are positive.

Immunization rates are delayed in Detroit. According to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 35% of residents to date have received a single dose. This is compared to 61% outside Wayne County, 54% in Macomb County, and 65% in Oakland and Washtenau counties.

To increase vaccination, Detroit saidGood neighbor“TCF Center, Fairwell Recreation Center, Northwest Activity Center, Sumaritan Center Incentives and Walkup Vaccination Clinics. No reservation required.

The virus is blamed on more than 589,000 deaths and 33 million confirmed infectious diseases in the United States.

As of May 13, the state is tracking 1,186 active outbreaks, including 56 new school outbreaks, since last week at educational institutions, including public and private schools from kindergarten to high school.

An additional 23 outbreaks occurred in long-term care facilities, 7 in day care and child care programs, 6 in manufacturing and 6 in retail.

The state believes that as of Friday, 791,206 people had recovered from the virus.