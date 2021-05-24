Health
The CRISPRi / CRISPRa screen reveals neuron-specific pathways that can lead to dementia
By integrating CRISPR-based functional genomics with stem cell technology, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have discovered pathways that control the neural response to chronic oxidative stress associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Researchers led by Dr. Martin Kampman show how individual genes in neurons produced in human stem cells are capable of coping with toxic oxygen-containing molecules when inactivated or activated. Decided whether to affect.
Surprisingly, researchers found that when the gene encoding the lysosomal protein was disabled, neurons became more vulnerable to oxidative stress.This finding was reported in the journal on May 24th. Nature Neuroscience, “Genome-wide CRISPRi / a screening of human neurons associates lysosomal disorders with ferroptosis.. “
“Unexpectedly, knockdown of the lysosomal protein prosaposin causes the formation of lipofuscin, which is characteristic of aging, traps iron, produces reactive oxygen species, and causes ferroptosis, thereby putting neurons into oxidative stress. It sensitizes strongly, but not other cell types, “the author of the article said. I have written. “It also determines the transcriptional changes in neurons after perturbation of genes associated with neurodegenerative diseases.”
In this article, UCSF researchers describe how to turn individual genes on and off using gene screening that incorporates the CRISPR inactivation (CRISPRi) and CRISPR activation (CRISPRa) mechanisms. .. The article also claims that UCSF researchers were the first to publish the results of genome-wide CRISPRi and CRISPRa screening in human neurons.
This article adds that the CRISPRi / CRISPRa approach can be applied to a wide variety of human cells, not just neurons. To realize this potential, USCF researchers have set up a data commons named CRISPR brain.
“This is an important next step in unraveling the mechanism behind the disease gene,” said Kampmann, an associate professor at UCSF. “There are many studies of human genetics that associate specific genes with specific diseases. Our research provides insights into how changes in these genes lead to disease and in treatment. It makes it possible to target them. “
To identify genes that may be involved in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, Kampmann et al. Worked on humans produced in stem cells after turning individual genes on and off. Evaluated neurons. Researchers were particularly looking for downstream changes in gene expression that cause oxidative stress in cells. Such stress is thought to contribute to neurodegeneration.
The most interesting part of the team was turning off a gene for a protein called prosaposin. This usually helped recycle cellular waste products and significantly increased the level of oxidative stress. In neurons, prosaposin is associated with parts of the cell called lysosomes, which classify biomolecules and toxins and process them in a variety of ways.
“At first glance, prosaposin should have nothing to do with the oxidative molecule,” Kanpan said. “It caught our attention because this gene has recently been associated with Parkinson’s disease. What was really exciting was the results of this CRISPR screen to understand what’s behind that linkage. We have a useful cell-based model. “
The team then embarked on what Kampmann called a “detective novel” to investigate how lack of prosaposin was associated with neurodegeneration. Researchers have found that gene suppression leads to the accumulation of a substance called an aging pigment. This was seen in senescent cells where lysosomes stopped degrading the substance efficiently. Researchers have discovered that aging pigments trap iron and produce reactive oxygen species that cause ferroptosis, an iron-dependent process that leads to cell death.
“By simply inactivating a single gene, in just a few days we were able to create the aging trait that normally takes decades to develop in the human body,” Kampmann emphasized.
The cascade of changes observed by Kampmann and colleagues is unique to neuronal function and is associated with only one set of conditions. He said the results indicate that similar screenings should be performed using CRISPRi / CRISPRa to look for changes that promote other types of disease-related environments in neurons and other types of differentiated cells. ..
To that end, the team created a CRISPR brain. It is an open access database designed to allow scientists to share and study large datasets such as those generated in current research. Advanced computational techniques such as machine learning can be applied to detect ocean patterns in this data.
“We can get a great deal of information from many different laboratories by becoming a data commons for screening of different cell types in different disease situations,” says Kampmann. “Aggregating all of this and cross-analyzing it is enormous.”
The next step in the UCSF team is to perform similar screening on neurons made from stem cells from patients with mutations known to contribute to neurodegeneration, and astrocytes that play a role in brain disease. And other cells such as microglia.
Kampmann’s hope is that technology and databases will be widely adopted. “Now that we can do this systematically, we can actually interpret the underlying processes of how genes contribute to disease and find pathways to treat those conditions. . “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]