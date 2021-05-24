Montgomery County has recorded 101 coronavirus cases in three days, with no new deaths.Local news





Norristown — According to health officials, daily new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Montgomery County have continued to decline in the last three days. 101 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the county during the three days from Saturday to Monday have increased the total number of positive cases in the county to 58,793 since March 7, 2020, when the first two cases of the virus were identified. Brought. Within the county, according to the county’s COVID-19 online dashboard. Four of the new daily cases were individuals who lived in long-term care facilities. As of May 21, the 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases per day was 54.3, down from the 14-day average of 125.7 cases reported on May 8. The number of cases was less than 100. No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported for the three days leading up to Monday, with 1,323 deaths in the county since the pandemic began a year ago. Nine hospitals in the county on Monday had 94 COVID-19 patients, down from 129 a week ago. Authorities said 15 of the current patients need mechanical ventilation. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Monday that residents of 277,826 counties were completely vaccinated against COVID-19. According to state data, residents of another 213,930 counties are receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Authorities said anyone under the age of 18 attending the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The county will continue to give a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people over the age of 18. The J & J vaccine is not approved for people under the age of 18. Reservations are recommended, but not required. Walkup registration is accepted at any clinic. Residents can visit to make a vaccine reservation https://vaccine.montcopa.org Select “Start Registration”. County officials said the county-run vaccine clinic would open on Tuesdays and Thursdays at night hours extended to 6:15 pm. The County Public Health Department operates several vaccination clinics at different times in multiple locations, including malls and churches.A specific weekly vaccine clinic schedule, including date and time, can be found at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19Vaccine Vaccination clinics run by these counties are located at: • Bethel Community Church in Pottstown, 575 N. Keim St. (Weekday and Saturday time) • Bethlehem Baptist Church, 712 Penlimpike, Spring House (all Saturdays in May) • Former JCPenney store in King of Pracha Mall in Upper Melion • Montgomery Mall, former Sears store in Bethlehem Pike 804, North Wales • Parkside shopping center in Willow Grove’s former Petco location Residents can email common COVID-19 questions[email protected]Alternatively, call the Montgomery County COVID-19 Hotline (833) 875-3967. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday.

