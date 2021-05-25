Health
The UK variant of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has become dominant.Brazilian and South African variants also detected – CBS Los Angeles
Los Angeles (CBSLA) — According to public health officials, more contagious international variants continue to be distributed in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County is at the least restrictive stage of the state’s reopening schedule, which will soon be destroyed. June 15However, public health officials say people should be vigilant as the COVID-19 variant continues to be in circulation.
According to public health officials, the British variant (B.1.1.7) has overtaken the California variant (B.1.427 / 429) and is now the leading strain of COVID in Los Angeles County. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the LA County Public Health Institute last week, 53% were British variants, none of which were California strains.
Public health officials say the institute has also detected six cases in Brazil (P.1) and one of the variants in South Africa (B.1.351).
With The CDC currently recommends that fully vaccinated people can go indoors and outdoors without a mask., More unvaccinated people may be following and at risk.
“The news of the identification of these variants and the spread of the variants from around the world highlights the need for LA County residents to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others, especially. This applies to people who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19. It ends up being an incubator of the variant of concern, “said a statement from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. “If you have not been vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated, continue to wear a mask, keep 6 feet around non-family members, and get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It is very important to consider .. “.
Studies show that vaccines currently available to the public are highly effective against strains of concern, reducing the risk of transmitting COVID among fully vaccinated health care workers by 94%. To do.
The vaccine has not yet been approved for use in children under the age of 12, health officials said Keep wearing the mask Indoors if you can’t keep physical distance around others.
