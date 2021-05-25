Health
Some tips for protecting your skin from summer rays
The summer sun can strain your skin even when you are not outdoors. This is what a dermatologist suggests to keep you protected throughout the summer.
Sunburn is not only an outdoor risk, it can also cause burns through the glass when you are in your house or car.
“I don’t think many people are aware of it. [vehicle] The windshield window is treated as it blocks
UVA and UVB raysHowever, the side windows and windows in our home only protect against UVB rays. It does not protect against UVA, “said Dr. Min Deng, a dermatologist at MedStar Health.
“And UVA rays can cause pigmentation and skin aging, and have been shown to actually contribute to the development of skin cancer,” she said.
Deng, director of Mohs Surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center / MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, recommends using sunscreen if the light shines through the side window of the car between 10 am and 4 pm I am. A seat away from the lights.
Sunglasses should block both UVB and UVA rays. “I tend to see a lot Skin cancer Around the eyes-skin cancer around the eyes, “she said.
Unprotected sun exposure in your eyes It may also increase the risk of developing cataracts..
Keep in mind that the use of sunscreen does not have to be complicated. “Any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen, and the best sunscreen is what you’re going to wear,” Deng said.
Make sure that it provides broad spectrum protection for both UVB and UVA rays and that it applies correctly.
“The biggest complaints I get from patients are:’I’m applying this SPF100 spray. Why am I still getting burned? This product shouldn’t work “Deng said.
“Whether it’s a spray, lotion or cream, you really have to wear it in the right concentration.”
If you dust your skin with a sunscreen, you will not get the advertised SPF protection. For best results, Deng recommends spraying sunscreen close to your body and then spreading it on your skin by hand.
“And ideally, it’s a good idea to start with the cream … then spray fix and make sure you’re actually spraying close to your body to improve your concentration,” Deng said. Stated.
Sunscreen is not made in the same way. Do you want the best? Choose one based on zinc oxide.
“Many compounds — block specific parts of UVA, but may not block the entire spectrum of UVA, or at certain wavelengths the coverage may not be optimal compared to other wavelengths,” Deng said. Stated. “In fact, the best component to block the widest spectrum of UVA and UVB is zinc oxide.”
Unlike the last few years, modern zinc sunscreens don’t have to look like white paint. Currently, there are many different prescriptions that spread more smoothly.
Little-known fact: The advertised SPF values only show protection against UVB rays. Deng said there is currently no way to quantify how much something is protected against UVA.
You need to reapply sunscreen Every 2 hours.. Then check the expiration date.
“Sunscreens with no expiration date have a shelf life of less than 3 years. When exposed to high temperatures, their shelf life is shortened.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
