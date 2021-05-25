Beaumont, McLaren and Michigan Medicine Relax COVID Visitor Restrictions

Beaumont Health, McLaren Health Care, and Michigan Medicine are the state-of-the-art hospital systems in Michigan. Relax visitor restrictions Currently, the case rate of COVID-19 is declining in the state and the number of vaccinated people is increasing.

Beaumont Health, a Southfield-based eight-hospital medical system, has been unaware of COVID-19 since 8 am on Tuesday, and patients who are not suspected of having a virus, regardless of their visitor’s vaccination, He said there could be one visitor per day. Status.

Starting Wednesday, Michigan Medicine will allow one visitor per day to adult patients in the Ann Arbor-based healthcare system affiliated with the University of Michigan, unless the patient has COVID-19 and is suspected of having a virus. Will be done. ..

McLaren Healthcare has also lifted visitor restrictions at some hospitals.

James Curtis, a McLaren spokesman, said: “However, safety measures vary from place to place, and visitor restrictions that are important to the safety of patients, visitors, and employees continue to apply.”

The Henry Ford Health System made similar changes to the visitor rules for five hospitals last week. Limits also vary from Henry Ford Hospital to Henry Ford Hospital.

For more information, here are the details of what is allowed and what is not allowed by the Metro Detroit Health System in response to Free Press requests.

Beaumont Health Visitor Policy

From 8 am on Tuesday, patients who do not have COVID-19 and are not suspected of having COVID-19 have one visitor over 16 years of age per day, regardless of their vaccination status. There is a possibility.

Each visitor is screened for COVID-19 symptoms at admission and cannot enter the room if they have viral symptoms or are waiting for COVID-19 test results. Visiting hours are from 8 am to 8 pm.

Visitors can alternate during the day, with a limit of up to 3 exchanges per day, outside the lobby or hospital.

Visitors should also do the following:

Always wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, regardless of your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Always practice social distance, 6 feet away from others. Visitors may be required to leave the care area if they are unable to maintain safety or social distance.

Stay in the hospital room at all times, except for quick trips to the bathroom and food purchases.

Supporters can eat in one room. You can eat in multiple rooms only if you do not have a roommate. If you have roommates, your support personnel will need to eat in the non-patient area designated by the staff.

Clean your hands when entering and exiting the patient care area.

click here For more information: https://bit.ly/3hOsIUb

Detroit Medical Center Visitor Policy

As of Monday afternoon, the Detroit Medical Center hospital had not yet lifted the visitor restrictions that came into force earlier this year to limit the spread of COVID-19. Adult visitors admitted to Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hatsul Women’s Hospital, Detroit Receiving Hospital, and Sinai Grace Hospital are not allowed.

DMC only visits women being treated for pregnancy complications, adults with disabilities, patients with severe or critical conditions, or patients in other selected situations with the approval of DMC leaders. Allow people. Clergy visits are also allowed with one additional support representative.

click here To view the full policy: https://bit.ly/3yDzzWe..

Henry Ford Health System Visitor Policy

Henry Ford Health System Announced to relax visitor rules Last week, the specifications vary from hospital to hospital.

The health care system strongly discourages visitors at high risk of severe COVID-19, such as the elderly and those with underlying illness.

All visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to admission. People with symptoms of respiratory infections or who do not meet the criteria are not allowed to enter.

click here See below for more information on each Henry Ford hospital. https://bit.ly/2QT4q0g..

Henry Ford Alesi Health: Patients can welcome visitors 24 hours a day, both inpatients and in the clinic. The only exception is patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, who cannot welcome visitors except in limited circumstances such as the end of life. in addition:

After 8 pm, the front door is closed from 8 pm to 5 am, so all visitors must enter from the emergency department.

Visitors over the age of 5 must wear a mask on their nose and mouth during the visit.

The hospital does not encourage bringing children as visitors. However, if you take your child to the hospital to visit a loved one, the child must stay in the hospital room.

Henry Ford Hospital Detroit: For patients who are not infected with COVID-19 and are not suspected of having a virus, visitors are limited to one per patient per day between 10 am and 7 pm (exception is lifespan). Can be done at the end).

in addition:

All visitors must be at least 16 years old and enter through the front door.

All visitors must go directly to the room and stay in the room for the duration of their stay, unless they use the toilet or buy food.

All visitors are required to wear a mask or other cloth face cover during the visit, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Henry Ford McComb Hospital: Patients who do not have COVID-19 and are not suspected of having a virus are allowed one adult visitor from 10 am to 6 pm. Exceptions can be made for pediatric patients, end-of-life adult patients, and pregnant women in labor.

All visitors should always wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield: Patients can welcome visitors 24 hours a day, both inpatients and in the clinic. The only exception is patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, who cannot welcome visitors except in limited circumstances such as the end of life. in addition:

After 10 pm, the front door is closed from 10 pm to 5 am, so all visitors must enter from the emergency department.

The hospital does not encourage bringing children as visitors. However, if you take your child to the hospital to visit a loved one, the child must stay in the hospital room.

All visitors should always wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Henry Ford Wyandot Hospital: One adult visitor is allowed per inpatient during the following period:

Intensive care unit: 8 am to noon

3rd and 4th floors: 8am to noon

2nd floor: 2 pm to 6 pm

5th, 6th, 7th floor, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Behavioral Health: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 pm to 8 pm, Saturdays from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Each patient can select a total of two visitors, one at a time. These will be the only visitors allowed to see the patient throughout the hospital stay.

One visitor or support representative is allowed to accompany the patient in the emergency department and the patient undergoing surgery or treatment. Exceptions can be made for patients at the end of life or during hospice care.

McLaren Healthcare Visitor Policy

McLaren Health Care will allow patients in some hospitals to have a limited number of visitors in certain circumstances.

All visitors should be screened for COVID-19, wear a face mask, stay at the patient’s bedside and practice hand hygiene.

Inpatients who test positive for COVID-19, and patients who are suspected of having COVID-19, may have no visitors. Exceptions can be made for pediatric, end-of-life, and obstetric patients.

Limits and visit times vary by location.

For example, the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit allows one healthy adult visitor from 8 am to 6 pm per adult inpatient per day. Two healthy adult caregivers can visit a child who is hospitalized daily. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life patients.

click here See below for a complete list of rules by the McLaren facility. https://bit.ly/3hRYgbI..

Michigan Medical Visitor Policy

From Wednesday, 9 am to 9 pm daily, one visitor is allowed for an adult patient. Patients who are infected with or suspected of being infected with the virus are not allowed to visit except at the end of life.

The number of visitors is limited to one, and there can be no more than one visitor per day. Exceptions can be made to patients with developmental delay or severe cognitive impairment, as well as patients at the end of life and during labor.

All visitors should always wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose, even if they have been vaccinated with COVID-19. If you cannot wear a mask or do not follow the rules of the mask, please move out.

At the Michigan Medicine Clinic, adult patients can accompany one person over the age of 16 to the appointment. One adult visitor or support representative is allowed in the emergency room.

Pediatric rules have not changed and inpatients can have two visitors. Children booking at the Michigan Medical Clinic can be accompanied by one support representative.

