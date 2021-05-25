Oregon doctors are probably monitoring the condition of the heart associated with the vaccine





As of Monday afternoon, at least five of the six patients in the Portland area had been released from the hospital in good condition, the Oregon Department of Health said.

Oregon, USA — Health officials in Oregon, Washington, and California are participating in a national survey of very rare heart disease. COVID-19 vaccine.. A condition called myocarditis has not been confirmed to be due to a vaccine and is being tracked as a precautionary measure. Nationwide Disease Control Center The (CDC) said recent cases of this condition were more prominent among adolescents and young adults, more frequently in men, and within 4 days of the second vaccination. Thursday Oregon Health Department (OHA) asked doctors throughout the state to report cases of myocarditis. Six people were recorded in the Portland region, including both Oregon and Washington patients who received the COVID vaccine. As of Monday afternoon, OHA said at least five of the six patients in the Portland area had been released from the hospital in good condition. Dr. Monique Bohun is a pediatric cardiologist and OHSU professor who has seen some of the local cases of adolescence. She said rare conditions can affect children and teenagers, regardless of vaccine status. “I think it’s safe to get the COVID vaccine,” she said. Bohun pointed out that myocarditis can be serious, but so far all local cases have been mild. “There may be chest pain and shortness of breath, but there were no major changes in heart function,” Bohun explained. “Patients did not need oxygen supplementation, they did not need blood pressure support,” added Dr. Paul Cieslak. Oregon Health Department. Cieslak said case follow-up is a precautionary measure, as there is currently no evidence to correlate COVID vaccine with myocarditis. Doctors across the country have also shown that the number of myocarditis is higher than normal. “It’s worth remembering that COVID-19 itself is associated with myocarditis,” said Cieslak. “We have to ask ourselves … is it … worse than getting COVID-19?” He added that some children were terribly responsive to COVID-19 and were developing. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, Can also affect the heart and other organs. Cieslak said COVID-19 and the first variant identified in the UK continue to be distributed in Oregon and are important to anyone eligible for vaccination. “The only way I know how to reassure people is to be transparent about what we see,” he said. “Hundreds of millions of doses have proven to be fairly safe.” Bohun added that anyone with chest pain and heart concerns should seek evaluation from their GP. Relation: Doctors warn athletes, active people not to return to exercise immediately after COVID-19 infection Relation: Members of Yamhill County vote for teens under the age of 18 to seek parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

