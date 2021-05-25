Health
Studies have found RINVOQ, an oral arthritis drug that is effective against moderate to severe eczema – CBS New York
New York (CBSNewYork) — “eczema, “You probably think of the itchy rash that your child had as a baby, which affects as many as 16 million adults.
The· Itching and infections It can be disabled.But as Dr. Max Gomez of CBS2 reported on Monday, a new study found oral. arthritis The drug may be the best treatment for eczema ever.
Eczema is a misunderstood and underestimated skin problem. Most people think of it as a growing rash on most babies. However, eczema can and does afflict adults.
“Itching was persistent dry skin,” said Kwame Baird, an eczema patient. “So I would have to apply the cream every 30 minutes.”
Baird’s eczema covered most of his body, from his knees to his face. As a teacher who couldn’t hide, it also affected his mental health.
“I’ve never been depressed, but I felt it at that moment,” Baird said.
There are many medications that can help with eczema, but all have serious side effects or need to be injected.
In a new study Oral A drug called RINVOQ, prescribed for arthritis, has a significant effect on moderate to severe eczema.
Dr. Emma Gatman Yaski, Chair of Dermatology Mount SinaiIs the lead author of the study.
“The level of clearance is something that has never been seen before with other drugs and is an oral drug. This gives the patient the flexibility to stop and restart. Therefore, patients take it for some time. You can, they can stop it, and you can take it again when they flare, “said Dr. Guttman-Yassky.
Even better, RINVOQ will work within a few days. Baird is in clinical trials with surprising results.
“I was like,’Oh, no itch,'” he said. “I’m more confident. I don’t have to hide my skin.”
Like other drugs, it has several side effects: some infections and the risk of transient acne. But overall, it’s well tolerated.
RINVOQ is approved for arthritis but can be off label for eczema. Eczema approval may be as early as this summer.
