Health
Potential New Therapeutic Targets in the Battle of COVID-19 – Eurasian Review
Rapid development of the vaccine provided an important tool for combating the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus epidemic, but increased new mutations and immunosuppressed people subsequently responded effectively to the immune response. The challenges of reaching herd immunity caused by the inability to develop vaccinations indicate the need for additional solutions to maximize protection.
New USC study published in Journal of Biological Chemistry It reveals how a treatment targeting the molecular chaperone called GRP78 provides additional protection against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses that will emerge in the future.
Chaperones, such as GRP78, are molecules that help regulate the correct folding of proteins, especially when cells are under stress. However, in some cases, the virus can hijack these chaperones and infect target cells where they can replicate and spread. GRP78 is associated with the spread of other serious viruses such as Ebola and Zika.
GRP78 plays multiple roles in COVID-19
Studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects cells by binding to ACE2 receptors on the surface of the cells, but researchers at the Keck School of Medicine at USC. Investigated whether GRP78 also has a role.
They found that GRP78 acts as a co-receptor and stabilizer between ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2, increasing awareness of viral peplomer and allowing more efficient viral entry into host cells. discovered.
This study provides the first evidence to support the prediction of computer modeling, demonstrating that GRP78 binds to the intracellular SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. Interestingly, computer modeling also shows that the more infectious COVID-19 mutant binds strongly to GRP78.
In addition, the research team found that GRP78 also binds to ACE2 and acts as its regulator. This transports the protein to the cell surface, increasing the number of points where SARS-CoV-2 binds to and infects the cell.
“Our study shows that treatments targeting GRP78 may be more effective in protecting and treating people infected with COVID-19 than vaccines alone, especially vaccines. That’s true for people who don’t have access to vaccines and for mutants that can avoid vaccine protection but still depend on it. GRP78 for entry and production, “said senior authors Dr. Amy S. Lee, Judy and Larry Freeman. He chaired scientific research and was a professor of biochemistry and molecular medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine.
How SARS-CoV-2 Hijacks GRP78
The job of GRP78 as a chaperone molecule is to fold the protein in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), which is a protein production plant. Under stress, including stress from SARS-CoV-2 infection, GRP78 ships to the cell surface. There, it promotes the binding of ACE2 to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and promotes viral entry. Once inside the cell, the virus is known to hijack the ER protein folding mechanism, where GRP78 is the primary player, to produce more viral protein.
This process can be enhanced in cells under stress from other diseases such as diabetes and cancer. This may be one of the reasons why people in underlying health are more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
To investigate the role of GRP78 in SARS-CoV-2 infection, researchers treated lung epithelial cells with a humanized monoclonal antibody (hMAb159). It is known to remove GRP78 from the cell surface without adversely affecting the mouse model. The intervention removed GRP78 on the cell surface, reduced ACE2, and reduced the number of targets to which SARS-CoV-2 could attach.
With these findings, researchers may find that interventions that remove cell surface GRP78, such as hMAb159, reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduce the spread and severity of COVID-19 in infected individuals. I concluded that there is.
Possibility of GRP78 targeted treatment
Part of GRP78 is required for healthy cells to function normally. However, stressed cells such as virus-infected cells and cancer cells require more GRP78 to survive and proliferate, so treatment to reduce the amount of GRP78 in the body is a treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection. It reduces severity and can spread without adverse effects.
Although monoclonal antibodies were used in this study, researchers say there are other drugs that can be used to reduce the amount or activity of GRP78 and create multiple pathways for potential drug solutions that target GRP78. Stated.
“What’s particularly exciting about this finding is that GRP78 could be a universal target in combination with existing treatments to combat COVID-19 as well as other deadly viruses that depend on GRP78 for infectivity. There is, “says Lee.
The next step for the research team is to further investigate these findings through animal research.
