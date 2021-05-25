New studies suggest that the most serious effects of MIS-C in children usually resolve within 6 months





A study published Monday in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health examined half-year results from nearly 46 treated children. MIS-C , Or also known in the UK: PIMS-TS, This stands for Pediatric Inflammatory Polyphyly Syndrome.

Six months after discharge, most children in this study may continue to have serious symptoms associated with this condition, such as stomach problems, inflammation, heart abnormalities, and neurological problems. I couldn’t see it.

During that follow-up period, some symptoms remained in some children. The six children still had stomach problems. The two had heart problems. One child still had some systematic inflammation. Eighteen children had some minor neurological abnormalities, which did not appear to affect their ability to perform their daily tasks.

An assessment of children’s walking ability found that 18 children were in one of the lowest percentiles where they should be developmentally. However, the authors said it was unclear whether this was associated with MIS-C, as there was no comparative group of children who were not ill in the study. Some early studies have shown that the pandemic caused developmental delay in some children.

The authors believe that some of the children participating in the study may still need follow-up on mental health issues. “Family trauma and anxiety were prominent in our cohort as a direct result of family associations between affected childhood illness and Covid-19 cases,” the study said. Some children also appeared to have difficulty exercising due to persistent fatigue. Doctors and parents were encouraged to continue to closely monitor their children. The authors have included this study only for a small number of children in one hospital, so to better understand whether these results are the same for all children with MIS-C. He said it was important to expand the study. Those that did not need to be hospitalized. Dr. Justin Penner, co-author of a study working in the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Great Ormond, said: Street hospital, a hospital that took care of children in research. “But the effects of persistent fatigue, dyskinesia, and mental health effects in some children that can interfere with daily life need to be carefully monitored, and patients in a variety of disciplines. It should continue to be supported by the medical team. “ Patient follow-up is essential Dr. Bernhard Wiedermann An infectious disease specialist at the National Institute of Pediatrics in Washington, DC, who is not working on the study, but working with patients with MIS-C, the study is small and many children are ill in the early stages of the pandemic. The findings are important when the doctors who said they didn’t know much about how to treat them. “I’m encouraged to have this solid data showing that serious organ system damage seemed inconspicuous,” Wiedermann said. “It reflects what we are seeing here.” His health system is working in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to understand “long-distance symptoms.” “Everyone is still trying to sort out whether this is due to the overall problem of how ill it is, or whether it is related to being pandemic and potentially unique to MIS-C. We have, “said Wiedermann. They have set up a clinic to ensure that not only children infected with MIS-C, but also children infected with Covid-19, have the resources they need in the long run. “It’s too early for us to say anything about more neuropsychological things, just over a year after we had our first case,” Wiedermann said. “But in general, most kids are doing pretty well.” In Chicago Dr. Anne Laurie Cases of MIS-C working at Chicago’s Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, an infectious disease expert, peaked a little later than the coast and London, but Raleigh remains the same so far. Said that the results are being seen. .. “We keep track of these patients and will meet them in 6 months and 1 year. As in all cases of Covid, we need to be a little careful until we know more, So far we have seen what encourages us. ” “No one has a serious problem with follow-up.” Raleigh is pleased to see the results of this study and is pleased that MIS-C is rare, but “if it happens to your child, it’s catastrophic.” She wants people to keep that in mind and get vaccinated. “As the number of cases of Covid declines, we are concerned that some people who are a little hesitant about the vaccine may think they don’t need the vaccine at all,” Laurie said. “I feel that it can fall on children who are not yet vaccinated because it is too small to be vaccinated, so people should be vaccinated to protect themselves and their children. hoping.”

