What is the Paleo diet? – Forbes Health

Paleo diets are based on the assumption that simple foods of Stone Age ancestry are generally healthier than modern diets, which include highly processed foods. The Paleo diet emphasizes lean meats, fish and raw fresh foods. It also strictly limits carbohydrates, sugar and salt. Studies suggest that this way of eating is not without risk, but it can lead to weight loss and other health benefits.

What is the Paleo diet?

Fans of the Paleolithic diet believe that our bodies are better suited to eat the food consumed by the early humans who lived in the Paleolithic. These foods contain lean meats and plants rather than the heavily processed high-carbohydrate foods that many people eat today.

Walter L. Voegtlin, MD, first published an archaic way of eating in his 1975 book. Stone age diet As a means to better health. It later became popular in the 2002 book Paleo diet Loren Cordain by researchers and exercise physiologists..

Paleo diet friendly Foods include raw lean meats, seafood, leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, eggs, nuts and healthy oils. On the other hand, cereals, milk, cheese, potatoes, legumes, processed foods, sugar or salt additions, and refined vegetable oils are not allowed in the diet.

A 2015 review shows that old diets provide health benefits such as reduced waist circumference, lower triglyceride levels (blood fat associated with heart disease, diabetes, and liver disease), and lower blood pressure. Of the exams that have been Journal of The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.. However, missing important nutrients is a risk. Many of the health benefits of the Paleo diet can be due to weight loss resulting from the diet, not the diet itself.

Types of Paleo diet

The Paleo diet can be tailored to the requirements of individual foods. “I often help people customize it, especially athletes and active people who need more carbs for fuel,” says Pittsburgh-based Heather Mangieri. Fueling young athletes.. “By incorporating some of the more complex carbohydrates, such as oatmeal, potatoes, and other whole grains, you can follow a healthy diet plan, achieve your personal goals, and provide the additional fuel you need for your activities. The important thing is to eat what you need and not overeat. “

“From my experience, most people who claim to follow the old diet actually follow the modified form of it,” she adds. “But that’s okay, because you don’t have to follow a strict old diet to lose weight.”

Autoimmune old diet

Variations on the Paleo diet have emerged over the years. One indication is the autoimmune paleo diet. This is an elimination diet, and you need to remove food from your diet one at a time to identify the foods that specifically cause the symptoms associated with autoimmune diseases. Excluded foods here mean that supporters of old diets, such as grains and processed foods, are common criminals.

There are limited studies evaluating how the Paleo diet affects autoimmune diseases, but there is anecdotal evidence of its benefits. This was the case with Sarah Ballantyne, a PhD in medical biophysics and author. Paleo-approach: Reverse autoimmune diseases and heal your body.. She found that after her old diet, her many years of symptoms, including irritable bowel syndrome, asthma, anxiety, migraines, and eczema, were significantly eliminated. After switching to the archaic way of eating, she also lost weight and slept well, she says.

Paleo diet food

The Paleo diet prioritizes certain raw foods without added sugar or salt and limits other foods. The permitted foods are:

Fish and seafood. These provide protein and omega 3 fats.

These provide protein and omega 3 fats. Meat grown on lean grass. It provides proteins that are low in saturated fats, vitamins (B12) and minerals (zinc, iron).

It provides proteins that are low in saturated fats, vitamins (B12) and minerals (zinc, iron). Fresh fruit. It provides antioxidants, phytochemicals and fiber.

It provides antioxidants, phytochemicals and fiber. Vegetables without starch Broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, squash, etc. They provide vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals, but are low in calories.

Broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, squash, etc. They provide vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals, but are low in calories. sweet potato. These root vegetables are advertised by ancient proponents for their nutritional benefits.

These root vegetables are advertised by ancient proponents for their nutritional benefits. egg. They provide omega 3 fats (contained in omega 3 rich eggs) and protein, as well as vitamin A and choline from egg yolks.

They provide omega 3 fats (contained in omega 3 rich eggs) and protein, as well as vitamin A and choline from egg yolks. nuts (Excluding peanuts, which are legumes). They provide monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.

(Excluding peanuts, which are legumes). They provide monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Olive oil. It is recommended for heart health benefits and contains monounsaturated fats and phytonutrients.

Foods not allowed on the old diet

The Paleo diet is low in carbohydrates. The restricted foods are:

Cereal products , Pasta and serial. Refined grains have a high glycemic index. That is, blood sugar levels can rise rapidly, causing the release of the fat-storing hormone insulin. While whole grains have health benefits, old diets limit all types of grains (not just refined grains).

, Pasta and serial. Refined grains have a high glycemic index. That is, blood sugar levels can rise rapidly, causing the release of the fat-storing hormone insulin. While whole grains have health benefits, old diets limit all types of grains (not just refined grains). Leguminosae, Beans, soybeans, peanuts, etc. Beans in particular have a moderate glycemic index.

Beans, soybeans, peanuts, etc. Beans in particular have a moderate glycemic index. Milk, cheese, yogurt. these are Older supporters often have hormones because many do not absorb the sugar in dairy products, and are not allowed because they say they are associated with gastrointestinal problems.

Paleo diet meal plan

The Paleo diet includes a wide variety of foods, so if you have culinary creativity, you don’t have to bore your daily diet. Based on the recommended and restricted foods outlined on the old website created by Codan, here’s what a weekly meal looks like, even for non-skilled cooks.

Benefits of old-fashioned eating

The Paleo diet touts many health benefits, including:

Weight loss

No calorie counts or partial measurements are required, but studies have shown that weight loss is a major benefit of old diets. For overweight and obese people, losing extra weight can be beneficial to their health.

Glucose control

Ingestion of sugar, processed foods, and refined carbohydrates (processed carbohydrates without fiber) is essential for diabetics, and old diets can help improve glycemic control, according to a small study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco. There is sex. “Eliminating sugar and limiting salt is the greatest benefit of following an old diet,” says Mangieri. “In fact, most people can succeed in losing weight if they focus solely on losing these nutrients.”

Improvement of body fat, blood pressure and cholesterol level

According to a 2019 study review, old diets not only help control weight and waist circumference, but also help manage some chronic illnesses. Nutrition Journal..

Also, a small 2015 study found that after eating old foods for four months, people with high cholesterol improved in the number of cholesterol and triglycerides that are key to preventing heart disease. ..

In addition, older diets have resulted in short-term improvements in hip circumference, triglyceride levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels compared to other diets. Journal of The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition..

Old diet risk

There are risks associated with old diets such as:

Eat too much saturated fat. “A true old diet is rich in vegetables, berries, sweet potatoes, nuts and seeds. If you eat enough of these foods, you get enough fiber,” says Mangieri. “The problem is that most people don’t. Many people can’t get what they like from their diet and focus on vegetables, such as eating all their favorite meats. That can definitely lead to a saturated fatty diet. There is sex. “

I don’t have enough vitamins. “Dairy products are not allowed on the old diet, so you can get enough vitamin D and calcium. [is] It’s definitely a concern, “says Mangieri. In addition, you may find it too difficult to maintain this dietary pattern, as there are so many foods on the list that you shouldn’t eat.

Professional tips Maximize the old diet

As with many diets, how to practice the old diet is important.

Get Omega 3 Fatty Acids.

The Paleo diet recommends eating plenty of fish and lean meat, mainly because of its omega-3 fatty acid content, for good reason. According to the American Heart Association, omega-3s can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Replace junk food with a healthy treat.

The archaic way of eating offers many alternatives to foods that contain sugar and salt. Try eating some dates instead of candies. Instead of salty chips, try a mix of nuts and seeds seasoned with spices such as garlic powder and cumin.

