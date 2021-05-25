Health
Half of LA County residents over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated – Daily News
Los Angeles County has reached a milestone of fully immunizing COVID-19 for half of the population aged 16 and over, the director of public health announced on Monday, May 24, a population aged 30-49. Due to the delay, you will be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection.
Nearly 4.2 million county residents are currently vaccinated twice and are considered fully vaccinated, according to figures released on Monday.
“We can proudly say that more than 50% of LA County residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated twice,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department. “It’s really thrilling to see us reach this landmark. I want to thank everyone who has played my part in getting us to this point.”
The age group over 65 has the highest immunization rate at 72% because they qualify for longer shots. 28% are 16 to 17 years old and 46% are in the 16 to 64 year old group.
While improvements continue to improve in each group, Feller said, “Low vaccination rates in younger age groups are not only more likely to infect people in those age groups, but also serious. It also means that you are more likely to suffer from poor results. “
According to Feller, between April 1st and May 15th, the group aged 30-49 had the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, with more than 600.
“I’ve never seen this happen during the pandemic process,” she said. “Before April, this age group had consistently lower hospitalization rates than other age groups. Looking at another six-week period of presurge last October, we can see a big difference. Elderly people are always more likely to be hospitalized, even if our numbers are not the highest. “
She attributed the sudden change to a “protection gap.”
“Elderly people, especially adults over the age of 65, are currently protected by high immunization rates,” she said. “Children and young adults can be protected by both youth and school masking requirements, but people in the middle group, many of whom are workers and are responsible for caring for others. People) are not well protected by any of these factors, and if not vaccinated, they are very likely to end up with a COVID infection, unfortunately, as we see, You may go to the hospital disproportionately. “
She continues to push the county’s need for more people to be vaccinated, but the overall demand for shots continues to decline, with the county’s total population approximately 118,000 in the week ending Friday. Only one vaccination was given.
“This underestimates the actual number because the data for these dates is incomplete and there is no data for the weekend,” she said. “But it is still clear that more people need to come to the first dose schedule to create conditions that can maintain a complete resumption in a few weeks.”
In the hope of taking more people to the vaccination site, the county plans to offer more incentives and prizes such as gift cards and sports tickets will be offered within a few weeks. There is a possibility. The prize will be announced through the county’s social media platform, Feller said.
Over the weekend, people over the age of 18 who were vaccinated at a county or city-operated site were given the chance to win a Lakers season ticket. Sports teams and local event venues have additional incentives in hopes of increasing vaccination rates ahead of the removal of most of the COVID restrictions across California scheduled for June 15, according to Feller. It is said that they are participating to provide.
“This is a particularly important time,” she said. “Within a month of full opening of the county, there are few restrictions. Our case rate is low and the risk of infections that may occur after June 15 may increase. If you have sex, you want to be in the strongest position possible, so we do everything we can to provide people with information and good reason. They need to be vaccinated now. there is.
“…” These opportunities to say “thank you” are not enough to put all unvaccinated Angelenos into the vaccination site, but I hope some people will help. However, the most important work to be done to make the most impact is to work with the community’s population to provide high quality information about vaccines, dispel false myths and answer all questions. .. “
The county reported only four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, raising the total death toll to 24,175.
The county announced an additional 139 infections, a total of 1,238,918 cases from the entire pandemic. Feller said the deaths and cases were lower than usual due to late weekend reports and late reports from some local laboratories-even on Mondays.
According to state statistics, as of Monday, 325 people were admitted to the county due to COVID-19, a slight increase from 319 on Sunday. 72 to 73 people were in the intensive care unit on Sunday.
Among cities with independent health departments: Long Beach has reported a total of 53,295 eight new cases since Friday. The death toll remained at 935. Pasadena reported one new case. The city’s death toll remained at 346.
