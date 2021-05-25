Increased in the case of COVID-19, quarantine sends La Pine HS back to two weeks of distance learning





It also makes activities and athletics “unrealistic”, “says the principal. Ore La Pine (KTVZ)-With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases at La Pine High School and the resulting surge in quarantined students and staff, authorities are moving the school back to two online-only studies: I urged you. several weeks. Bendra Pine School COVID-19 dashboard Shows 156 school-related cases in the last 28 days, and Lapine High actually shows fewer cases than any of Bend High Schools during that period, including 32 at Bend High Schools (13). However, communications director Julianne Repman said the impact is far greater, as Lapine High has only about 450 students, compared to 1,700 at Bend and Summit High Schools. The full text of a letter sent to parents on Friday by Principal Anne-Marie Schmidt of La Pine is as follows: Lapine High School Parents and Parents, As of this afternoon, 15 people associated with Lapine High School have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in the isolation of nearly 50% of the school population, both students and staff. The number of students and staff not available for face-to-face learning makes regular operations impractical, from scholars to activities and athletics. That said, we soon made the difficult decision to move to Comprehensive Distance Education (CDL). I will return to face-to-face instruction on Friday, June 4th. Classes are taught on WebEx and supported through Canvas. I have attached the CDL schedule from May 24th to June 3rd to this message. Grab and Gomeal will continue to be available in the Student Parking at 11:00 AM daily. By the time the transition to CDL is complete, most students will be released from quarantine and ready to return to face-to-face instruction. We hope to help students in sound decision-making during this time by avoiding large gatherings, masking if not vaccinated, and staying home when ill. Talk to your healthcare provider if a student or someone at home gets sick with one or more of the following symptoms: Fever of 100.4 or more. Cold air; loss of taste or smell; cough; dyspnea; sore throat; headache; stuffy nose / runny nose; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea (3 or more watery stools in 24 hours); muscle pain / pain; and / or Malaise. * If any of your students or family members develop a positive symptomatology or test for COVID-19, please notify the student’s school. The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to practice healthy hygiene practices. Wearing a mask reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent people with the virus (with or without symptoms) from infecting others. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your cough and sneeze, and avoid contact with people with signs of illness. Get plenty of rest, exercise, and eat a healthy diet.Protect the community Follow the governor’s social distance requirements.. For more information Oregon Department of Education COVID-19 pages, Oregon Health Department COVID-page-19 And Bendra Pine School COVID-19 Communication.. This is hard for everyone, and our hearts are directed at the sick. We will keep you up to date as new information becomes available, as needed, while meeting your privacy requirements. We look forward to the continued support of our students and staff. Thank you. Anne-Marie

