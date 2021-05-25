Illinois has recorded the first consecutive day of less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases since July 2020 | Status





Illinois reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is the first time the state has experienced less than 1,000 consecutive days since July 2020. The Illinois Public Health Service reported 933 new cases on Monday and 943 cases on Sunday. This is the first time Illinois has reported less than 1,000 viruses for two consecutive days since July 13-14, 2020. The state also reported 10 new deaths. The state also reported that 49,200 tests were reported on Sunday and 33,010 tests were reported on Monday. Tests combined with fewer cases mean lower positive rates, IDPH reported a positive rate of 2.7% on Monday, and the percentage of tests is stable at 2.2%. In the state, daily cases peaked on November 6, 2020, with 18,049 new cases reported that day. Since that day, daily cases have decreased by 95% and the positive rate has dropped from 11% to just under 3% today. IDPH also announced on Monday that it will implement a new program that will allow authorities to monitor early warning signs for COVID-19 and its wastewater variants. Launched in collaboration with the Chicago Discovery Partners Institute, the program will begin in 10 counties throughout the state, first in Cass, Macon, Montgomery, Vermilion, Carroll, Franklin, Fulton, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Livingston. Will be analyzed. .. Eventually, the program will be expanded to 35 counties by the summer, and all counties throughout the state will have some form of this system by the end of the year. IDPH spends $ 5.5 million to implement the system throughout the state throughout the year. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said the new system provides a better warning system for possible outbreaks of COVID-19, as the virus is found in faeces shortly after infection. “The data generated by sampling wastewater helps public health authorities better understand the extent of COVID-19 infection in the community,” Ezike said. “Measuring virus levels in untreated wastewater can serve as an early indicator of increased infection in the community and inform our public health activities.” Another issue with the vaccination reporting system caused fewer shots to be reported on Monday, as CVS Pharmacy did not report to the system in time for the vaccine release. IDPH said the CVS number will be included in the next few days. IDPH reported 36,358 new vaccinations on Monday, with an average of 7 days remaining stable at 76,133 vaccinations per day. Overall, Illinois offers 10,940,769 vaccinations, with 5,085,890 fully vaccinated, accounting for 39.92% of the population. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65% of adults in Illinois have been vaccinated at least once, and 48% have been fully vaccinated.

