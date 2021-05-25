The state is on its own path to deploying vaccines | Advertiser-Cessnock





State and territory governments are beginning to take their own path to deploying the coronavirus vaccine, increasing the need to rethink national strategies. The federal government wants to focus on priority groups through a staggered approach. However, New South Wales has opened its doors to people between the ages of 40 and 49, while South Australia has announced that people from the age of 16 in the region will be vaccinated. Victoria’s hometown, Bill Shorten, is plagued by new outbreaks and wants the coalition to rewrite its plans. He said the step-by-step approach might have been a good idea at first, but apparently it didn’t really work. “Why can’t people under the age of 50 go to the vaccination hub and get vaccinated, even if they choose to do so?” He said on Tuesday. “Let’s get the job done. Vaccine deployment is too slow. “People might not have been worried when there was no risk of an outbreak, but now there is a risk of an outbreak and the blockade is increasing. Now is the time for the government to stop tinkering with the edges. “Let’s get vaccinated in Australia.” After Victoria recorded another case of COVID-19, new restrictions were introduced throughout Melbourne, requiring indoor masks and new restrictions on home visits. Victorian contact tracers are looking for missing links between four cases in northern Melbourne after a major shopping center has been designated as an exposed site. Dr. Chris Moy of the Australian Medical Association warned again that people would “stay on the duck” until the vaccine hesitation and complacency were resolved. Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has not ruled out further changes to the national vaccine strategy. “We are always looking at these things. We have daily meetings about what we need to do and how we need to do it,” he said. “The important thing is that we have tweaked and changed the way we do things, based on what the community expects from us and what the state has asked us to do. “There is no manual for COVID-19, so we were able to take action and adapt it.” The coronavirus vaccine has been administered approximately 3.6 million times nationwide, well below the initial target. Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is prepared to introduce incentives to increase vaccination coverage, such as free beer and lottery tickets offered abroad. Professor Kelly said novel options will be considered, but the main motivation for Australians to be vaccinated is to stay healthy, protect others and return to a more normal lifestyle. I expected. “All of this is potentially at the table,” he told reporters. “At this point, we know that there is some hesitation, especially in the 50-69 year old group. “We’re doing very well over the 70’s, so there’s something we have to consider.” Australian Associated Press

