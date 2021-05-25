Symptoms of PIMS-TS, a rare Covid condition in children, disappear in 6 months: Lancet study

font size:

New Delhi: According to a new study, the symptoms of a rare condition associated with SARS-CoV-2 in children, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, usually resolve after 6 months despite severe illness.

the study, Release In Lancet Child & Adolcent Health The journal examined cases of “pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome: temporarily associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS)” in 46 children treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital in the United Kingdom. ..

Most children had serious effects on various systems in the body during the initial illness, with 45 children experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, 24 children experiencing neurological symptoms, and 15 children experiencing heart symptoms. ..

After 6 months of follow-up, most of the symptoms disappeared and all but one child had no systemic inflammation. However, two children had abnormal heart rhythms and six children still had gastrointestinal symptoms.

“Because PIMS-TS is a very rare complication of COVID-19 in children, our study included a small number of children from one hospital. Nonetheless, these findings. Hopefully we can show cautious optimism that many of the most serious effects of PIMS appear to resolve within six months, “said Justinpe, co-author of a study at Great Ormond Street Hospital in the United Kingdom. Nah said in a statement.

“But the persistent malaise, dyskinesia, and mental health effects seen in some children that can interfere with daily life need to be carefully monitored, and patients have different disciplines. Should continue to be supported by our medical team, “added Penner.

PIMS-TS, also known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), is a rare condition associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, first defined in April last year.

From March to June 2020, more than 250 cases were identified in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The cause of this condition is not yet known, but it is thought to be a rare immune hyperreactivity that occurs 4 to 6 weeks after mild or asymptomatic SARS-CoV. -2 infection.

Symptoms include fever, rash, eye infections, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea. In rare cases, this condition can lead to multiple organ failure.

The UK study is the first to report 6-month follow-up results on the long-term effects of the condition. The findings are essential for clinicians who treat PIMS-TS and recover patients.

The study included 46 children admitted to one specialized children’s hospital with PIMS-TS between April 4, 2020 and September 1, 2020. The average age was 10 years. Thirty patients were male and 16 were female. Only eight had pre-existing comorbidities. No patient died.

Other conclusions

Studies have shown that most children have resolved their symptoms, but 18 children aged 6 months have had minor abnormalities on neurological examination. However, the children had little difficulty walking or doing their daily work.

This means that the persistent neurological effects are probably mild and do not cause disability, the researchers said.

Approximately 18 patients had gait problems, but muscle function also improved significantly among the children after 6 months.

However, the team sought more research to look for more subtle long-term effects of the disease.

“The levels of fatigue and weakness found in the 6-month follow-up are of concern and require close monitoring. Is this finding directly caused by PIMS-TS or in children? It’s hard to tell if it’s the result of life disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic was triggered on a wider scale, “Karin Moshall of the Great Ormond Street Hospital in the United Kingdom said in a statement.

“Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on these situations while social distances are eased and children return to school and lead a more active daily life,” Moshal added.

Parents of seven children further reported that the latter experienced emotional difficulties, and eight children reported themselves emotional difficulties six months later.

However, the authors state that experiencing a severe illness can affect mental health and it is not possible to determine if all of these mental health effects were directly caused by PIMS-TS. The broader Covid-19 pandemic turmoil and uncertainty could also play a role, they said.

