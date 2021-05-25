Victorian restrictions have been introduced. A fifth COVID-19 case was found.Broadmedose Hospital has been thoroughly cleaned

The spokesman did not answer the question about how many patients or visitors may have come into contact with positive cases on Friday. The Victorian Department of Health has not announced Broadmeadows Hospital as a location of exposure. This is because the agency “has access to the records of everyone who goes to the hospital,” a spokesman said. “The department has close control over the site and public health activities are underway,” a government spokesman said. Earlier that day, Acting Prime Minister James Merlino said a new coronavirus case associated with the Whittlesea cluster of galaxies was identified early on Tuesday morning in a man in his 60s.

The man had symptoms on May 17, but had a COVID-19 test on Monday after being identified as having close contact with one of the four previous cases. As a result, he was probably infected for more than a week while circulating in the community. The contact tracer was interviewing him on Tuesday morning, and Professor Sutton said more. Exposed site It will be identified and released on Tuesday. Professor Sutton said there could be at least one other unplaced person connected. Coronavirus-positive man from Warat After returning to Melbourne from the hotel quarantine in Adelaide in early May. Merlino said that by genome sequencing, all five cases Warat man infectionAlthough the general exposure site has not been identified.

“This case, like the four cases announced yesterday, does not identify a link to the exposed site from the Warat case two weeks ago. “This has been confirmed through further investigation and we recommend that the genome sequencing of this development be complete. It is closely related to the development of warat,” Merlino said. Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer of Victoria on Tuesday. credit:Simon Luther Professor Sutton confirmed that the new incident on Tuesday was linked to the previous four incidents. This is because a man in his 60s made a “promise” on May 18 with a man in his 30s, one of the other incidents. “They had an interaction for business purposes, but it was probably contagious,” he said.

Professor Sutton New coronavirus social distance limit Greater Melbourne will run until at least June 4th. He said the government panel met on Tuesday for AFL matches and RISING FestivalStarting on Wednesday, will continue. People are lining up to get COVID-19 shots at the Mass Vaccination Center at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton. credit:Wayne Taylor The restrictions on retail stores and hospitality facilities have not changed, and health officials have again urged everyone to check in using a QR code. Professor Sutton said personal gatherings were limited to five due to the high risk of infection in an unregulated environment.

“Obviously, these restrictions are being implemented as a precautionary measure. We know that doing what we need now will save us in the long run. The easiest way is to wear a mask. “He said. “All the other behaviors we’re talking about (testing and isolation) do a lot of work here, but these other limitations are that the transmission is private, indoor, and crowded. It’s actually related to the fact that it takes place, especially over a long period of time. “ Late Monday, workers at BroadMedose Hospital were advised in an internal note. Age, A positive case joined the site on May 21st. They were advised not to work on other Northern Health sites until further updates were made. “There is no site-to-campus transfer from BroadMedose Hospital due to contact tracing of community COVID cases that visited BroadMedose Hospital on Friday, May 21st,” the memo read.

By Tuesday morning, staff were told that one section of BroadMedose Hospital would be closed for at least one day and appointments would be rescheduled or transferred to telemedicine. The Department of Health has individually added new exposure sites overnight to Brunswick, Reservoir and Epping. The test site was crowded on Tuesday morning and stopped accepting visitors as soon as it opened. Staff formed a long line before resuming later in the day, redirecting the general public to a nearby test center. The Northern Hospital Eping Test Site was closed after reaching capacity just 20 minutes after opening. 9 Reporters Christine Ahern..

The Royal Showgrounds test site reached capacity after opening for 5 minutes. Authorities predict that they will wait two hours before taking the test. Health Minister Martin Foley said authorities have increased the number of sites and operating hours in anticipation of increased demand for testing. He said processing capacity and personnel increased by 30% in the north and west. Ashley Phillips spent hours waiting for a COVID test at Maidstone near the Highpoint Shopping Center on Tuesday morning. credit:Jason South Real estate agent Ashley Phillips took a break to take the test after both roommates were on the high-point exposure site during the time when the positive case was in the shopping center. The 20-year-old had no symptoms, but wanted to be preemptively tested, but didn’t expect the waiting time on the Maidstone site to be that long.

Loading “I’m barely moving, maybe hundreds of meters,” she said late Tuesday morning. “The line is pretty long.” Ashley said she had arrived at the scene around 10:20 am, but despite waiting, she decided to stay bright. “I hope they speed up the turnaround process by regaining the test, but I’m not sure if they have it,” she said. Authorities expect the list of exposed locations to grow in the coming days, Foley said.There are 10 now Exposed site Listed on the outskirts of Melbourne.

“Last night, I updated my list of exposed sites to the first four cases, with today’s fifth case. [contract tracing] We can expect this list to grow in ongoing interviews, “Folly said. “We are working hard on the test … [and] Isolate all personal and close contact with all cases associated with this outbreak in the Whittlesea area. “ He said people should carefully monitor the list of exposure locations, as there are several exposure windows that require people to be immediately quarantined and tested. The new site includes the indoor soccer facility Futsal Brunswick from 9 am to 10 am on May 23, the BT Connor Reserve in the reservoir from 8 pm to 11:30 pm on May 21 and May 18. Includes the Coles Express Reservoir from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm on the day.