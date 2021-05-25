Covid-19 Vaccine: Understand how the vaccine protects you





Vaccine protects from serious Covid-19 and death

Can be transmitted after vaccination, but only mild symptoms occur

Vaccination may bring hope, but South Africans should be vigilant Thousands of South African healthcare workers and seniors are participating in the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the second phase of their vaccination program. Health officials have approved two vaccines, a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a double-dose Pfizer jab. The J & J variant dose showed 85.4% efficacy for severe illness and hospitalization 28 days after injection, providing 66.9% efficacy for asymptomatic, mild, and severe Covid-19 infections. I found out that I would do it. Pfizer Shot provides 91.3% efficacy against Covid-19 and 100% protection against serious illness. Both vaccines are effective against the first B.1.351 mutant identified in South Africa. To clarify more about the Covid-19 vaccine, Health24 spoke with Deputy Vice-President of Research & Innovation, Professor Mosa Moshabela of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Three-layer protection of vaccine The vaccine primarily protects against the virus, but Moshabela warns that it does not mean that it cannot be infected with Covid-19. He says vaccination needs to be seen at three levels. “First, vaccines can be thought of as protecting you from infections. The second level is vaccines that protect you from serious illnesses that can affect hospitals and ICUs. Third The level of is to protect someone from death, “he says. I will explain. Mochabella says the vaccine boosts the immune system and helps fight infections. “Vaccines strengthen the immune system when a person is exposed to an infection. The immune system is ready to fight the infection, which means that it does not necessarily prevent the outbreak of the infection. Infection occurs. The body is ready to fight. In the process, a person can test positive. “In fact, most people may not be aware of it, but depending on how activated the immune system is, some may not be positive, but some may be positive. Most people are mild. In all cases, we know that approved vaccines protect people 100% from serious illness and death, “he says. Hope, but stay vigilant Mochabella says the start of the second phase brings hope that “there is light at the end of the tunnel.” “It is hoped that if we continue this way, we will not necessarily have to be bound by regulation, but we will hold on for a little longer and take precautions such as avoiding large gatherings,” he said. Vaccination is a positive step, but Moshobella warns that hope should not allow people to be satisfied, as it can be a breeding ground for mutations. “I think it’s important for people to stay vigilant. There are more serious and formidable variants than the other variants we know today, so there’s a reason to keep them longer than in other countries. Remember that there is more, “he added. * Click here for more information on Covid-19 research, science and news Here.. Read | Did you get the Covid-19 vaccine?Here are five things to do if you have an allergic reaction: Read | Alcohol bans reduce trauma cases, but SAs need to consider less disturbing measures-researchers

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos