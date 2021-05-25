Itchy eyes, runny nose-must be the season of allergies | Life

It’s also this year that it seems like you can’t escape itching, runny nose, and its prolonged cough. Spring is in full bloom at the Golden Isles. If you feel that your seasonal allergies are particularly severe this year, it’s not a mistake. And you’re not alone. In a study published in February by the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found a strong link between planetary warming and pollen season, and climate change extended the pollen season in the United States and in the air. It details that it is the cause of the increase in pollen.
Studies show that the combination of warm air and high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere started the North American pollen season on average 20 days ago. In addition, pollen production surged by 21% over what was reported in 1990. The largest increase in pollen is due to trees rather than grass and weeds, with the most affected areas being Texas, the Midwest and the Southeast.
Pollen numbers continue to surge from mid-May until the first week of June, when grass pollen peaks. July should bring some amnesty, but until then, many have wondered if the symptoms they are experiencing are allergies or COVID-19.
BrandiM, a board-certified physician. Wynne, MD, Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care states that there are two obvious signs between seasonal allergies and COVID-19: itching and fever. “Both cause coughing and stuffy nose, but allergies cause more itching of the nose and throat, along with watery eyes and sinus compression,” says Win.
Fever, pain, and extreme malaise are symptoms of COVID-19 that are not related to allergies. In addition, Win points out that patients with COVID-19 can develop gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea) that are rarely seen with seasonal allergies.
The season of allergies is certainly a nuisance, but unless you are suffering from asthma caused by seasonal allergies, there is usually no increased risk when dealing with COVID-19. Patients with chronic respiratory problems should be careful during the peak season of allergies, as increased exposure to pollen can pose a threat to breathing.
If you are allergic to pollen or have asthma, you can take steps to protect yourself.
• Check pollen forecasts in local news and online sources and plan to stay inside when pollen levels are high.
• Take allergy and / or asthma medications as prescribed by your healthcare provider.
• When outside, wash your hands before touching them.
• After going outdoors, take a shower and change clothes to remove pollen from your skin and hair.
• Keep windows closed when pollen levels are high.
• Use high efficiency filters for your home air conditioning system.
By the time of July 4th Independence Day, we should all be able to sigh of relief, at least until the cold and flu seasons return. In the meantime, keep your tissue and allergy remedies nearby and enjoy the great outdoors.
Wynne recently joined Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in Medical Plaza, adjacent to Brunswick Campus in Health System, to welcome new patients. For more information, please visit: sghs.org/primary-care Or phone 912-466-7470 Schedule an appointment.
